VENICE — It’s the busiest time of the year for the City Council — budget week.
The added twist this year is the coronavirus pandemic, which will complicate the budget process in at least two ways.
First, the workshops will be held virtually, which means no two participants — Council members, constitutional officers, department heads, other staff and the public — will be in the same place.
Usually everyone gathers in the Community Room at City Hall. That’s an atmosphere that can’t be recreated over Zoom.
Second, the full economic impact of the pandemic has yet to be determined — adding uncertainty to a process that has some already built in.
Precautions including restrictions on hiring and travel, and delays in some capital projects, have already been implemented, though Finance Director Linda Senne has advised that the city remains in good shape for the rest of the fiscal year, ending Sept. 30.
Still, about 25% of the General Fund’s $36 million revenue in the coming year could be affected, City Manager Ed Lavallee advises in his memo transmitting the proposed budget. That reflects possible declines in revenues the city gets from the state that are more vulnerable to the downturn — sales tax, for example.
As a result, each major component of the budget has some contingencies in case revenue doesn’t return to pre-pandemic levels, or expenses rise.
Lavallee notes the city has both excess reserves in the General Fund and a $2 million disaster reserve if that happens.
Points of interest
Of note in the proposed Fiscal Year 2020-21 budget:
• There’s no increase in the city’s General Fund millage rate but the rate will still be higher. The 0.66 mill collected by Sarasota County to fund ambulance service will now be paid to the city, which takes over the service Oct. 1. The county portion of your taxes will go down by the same amount.
• The budget includes only one new employee — an EMS administrative coordinator.
• The budget includes higher revenue amounts for planning and zoning rates, airport lease rental rates, water and sewer rates and solid-waste rates, due to scheduled increases.
• The city’s Capital Improvement Program, submitted along with the budget, includes projects totaling more than $150 million over the next five years. More than half — $85.9 million — is for utility projects.
• Payments to the firefighters pension fund and police pension fund will exceed the city’s annual required contribution as it tries to get these closed accounts 100% funded. As of Sept. 30, 2019, the end of the prior fiscal year, the firefighters pension was at 61.64% funding, while the police pension was at 86.81%.
The funds cover current employees who declined to move to the Florida Retirement System a few years ago, and retirees and their families.
The budget workshops are June 16 starting at 8:30 a.m. and then June 17 and 19 — both at 9 a.m.
The agenda, backup materials and instructions for connecting to them are at VeniceGov.com under the “Meetings” header.
