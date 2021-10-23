VENICE — The City Council needs to decide how to handle the Charter Review Committee’s recommendations … and what to do about the committee.
Committee Chair Jeff Boone will present the committee’s report Tuesday. Among the recommendations are a Council pay raise and some new meeting attendance requirements.
Charter changes have to be approved in a referendum, after the Council adopts a resolution setting out what’s to be voted on. It can accept, modify or reject the committee’s recommendations, and substitute or add changes of its own.
The Council can direct staff to prepare an ordinance with the proposed changes and then debate them like any other ordinance or schedule discussion at a regular or special meeting and go from there, a memo from City Attorney Kelly Fernandez states.
That decision likely will affect the future of the committee.
If its work is done, Fernandez wrote, then it can be dissolved. Otherwise, it remains an official committee and the members will still be bound by the state’s Public Record and Sunshine laws.
On the other hand, if the Council wants the committee to reconsider any recommendations, or consider other matters, it should be allowed to stand, she wrote.
There’s no time pressure on the Council to act. To make the November 2022 ballot, the ordinance just needs to have its first reading by June 14, Fernandez wrote.
Other business
Also on Tuesday the Council is scheduled to:
• consider petitions for the annexation of 5 acres south of East Venice Avenue between Colebrook Court and South Auburn Road; to change the future land-use designation from Sarasota County Medium Density Residential to city of Venice Moderate Density Residential; and to change the zoning designation from Sarasota County Open Use Estate 1 to city of Venice Residential Multi-Family.
• consider a resolution transferring responsibilities to charter officers.
• consider a resolution accepting utilities and improvements at Cassata Square B and C.
• consider an update to the statewide mutual aid agreement with the Florida Division of Emergency Management.
• consider a resolution accepting utilities and improvements Installed by Fisherman’s Wharf of Venice Development Company LLC.
• consider amendments to the Municipal Firefighters’ Pension Trust Fund to comply with the Internal Revenue Code.
• vote on an ordinance updating the Five-Year Capital Improvement Schedule for Fiscal Years 2022-26.
• vote on an ordinance to change the zoning designation of 44 acres owned by the city at the eastern terminus of Gene Green Road from Planned Industrial Development to Government Use.
• consider a conditional-use petition to allow Watermark at Venice to be a gated community.
• consider approving a Venetian Tree designation at 232 Gulf Drive.
• consider accepting a utility easement from CS of Venice Development Company.
• consider approving a restated lease agreement with Florida Flight Maintenance Inc.
• recognize Vice Mayor Rich Cautero for his two terms on the City Council.
The Council meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26, in Council Chambers at Venice City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave. The complete agenda, with instructions on connecting to the meeting, are at VeniceGov.com under the “Meetings” header.
