VENICE — There’s an official price tag on the replacement fire station/City Hall expansion project: $11,993,536.

The amount includes site work (about $1.4 million); construction of the new fire station (just under $5 million), Building Department annex ($2.8 million) and City Hall renovations ($937,000); a new energy plant ($760,000); a generator that can power the entire campus (about $1 million); and a builders risk insurance policy covering damage during construction.

Work is expected to start next month, if a contract and amendments are approved by the City Council on Tuesday.

Funding is from a variety of sources and doesn’t include a bridge loan that was part of the early budgeting for the project.

Sources include 1-cent sales surtax revenue; a capital improvement building fund; fire services impact fees; Building Department reserves; the proceeds of the sale of the Hamilton Building; and a grant the city received for the generator.

Separately, the Council will also vote on a budget amendment that includes about $135,000 in relocation costs to continue fire service on the island during construction.

Other business

Also on Tuesday the Council is scheduled to:

• Consider waiving the 3% charter cap requirement for the Fiscal Year 2020-21 budget. The city’s takeover of ambulance service from Sarasota County will cause the General Fund next year to exceed this year’s fund by more than the 3% limit, according to City Manager Ed Lavallee.

• Hear first reading of an ordinance to allow lower density within city land-use districts.

• Vote on a comprehensive plan amendment and zoning atlas amendment for the land to be developed as the Placencia community.

• consider paying off the city’s 2012 utility system revenue bonds, to replace them with a new bond issue at a lower rate.

• consider an amendment to the Joint Planning and Interlocal Service Boundary Agreement with Sarasota County to allow office, professional and institutional uses in Area No. 6 and a pre-annexation agreement for two parcels in that area.

• consider appointing Ed Martin to the Historic Preservation Board and Fred Fraize to the Construction Board of Adjustment and Appeals.

The City Council meets online via the Zoom platform at 9 a.m. Tuesday. The full agenda, including backup materials and instructions on connecting to the meeting, are at VeniceGov.com under the “Meetings” header.

