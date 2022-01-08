VENICE — The City Council has been struggling to accomplish something that used to be a formality — appointing members to serve as liaisons to other boards.
They gave it a couple of tries last year but couldn’t come up with a list they found satisfactory or a process for devising one.
So Council Member Mitzie Fiedler is going to suggest a different approach: Don’t appoint anyone — at least not to the city’s own boards.
A resolution adopted last year requiring the boards to report to the Council periodically eliminates the need for a Council member to monitor them, she writes in a memo attached to Tuesday’s agenda.
A member would still be designated as a representative to external boards but those appointments should be on the basis of seniority, she writes.
She said last month that in five years on the Council, she has never received her first choice of liaison positions.
Letting the Council members choose their outside appointments by seniority “provides transparency and takes subjectivity out of the process,” she writes.
Other business
Also on Tuesday, the Council is scheduled to:
• Consider releasing a requirement that Habitat for Humanity South Sarasota County develop a piece of property it bought from the city or allow the city to take it back.
• Vote on an ordinance to allow properties with existing industrial uses in the Laurel Road Mixed-Use Corridor future land-use designation to be rezoned to the Industrial, Light and Warehousing (ILW) District and to allow existing planned industrial development-zoned (PID) properties to remain grandfathered.
The Council will also vote on adding PID as an implementing district of the Mixed-Use Corridor and on changing the zoning designation for 3530 Laurel Road East from Sarasota County Open Use Estate to City of Venice Industrial, Light and Warehousing.
• Vote on an ordinance amending the comprehensive plan pursuant to incorporate the annual update on development within the mixed-use future land-use categories.
• Hear first reading of a budget amendment and vote on a second one.
• Hear first reading of an ordinance amending the land development code reflecting the separation of the Planning and Zoning and Building departments as it relates to the Architectural Review Board.
• Approve a revolving fund loan agreement with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection Agency for the booster pump station and water treatment plant switchgear and generator projects.
• Approve the developer’s agreement among Border Road Investments LLC, Myarra Property Joint Ventures LLC, Woolridge Investment-Florida LLC and FC Laurel LLC and the city for the GCCF planned unit development.
• Approve the renewal of the interlocal agreement for the administration of a joint county/municipality economic development program.
• Consider appointing Lissa MacDonald to the Architectural Review Board; Jonathan Free to the Code Enforcement Board; Kaj Jensen to the Environmental Advisory Board; and Richard Hale, Jerry Jasper, Pam Schierberg and Bill Willson to the Planning Commission.
• Present the Certificate of Achievement and Award for Excellence in Financial Reporting for 2020 from the Government Finance Officers Association to Finance Director Linda Senne.
• Recognize 2021 Holiday Card winner Rallson Hendricks, a fourth-grader at Venice Elementary School.
• Swear in new Council Member Rachel Frank and new City Clerk Kelly Michaels.
The Council meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday in Chambers at Venice City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave. The complete agenda is at VeniceGov.com under the “Meetings” header.
