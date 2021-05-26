VENICE — When the Environmental Advisory Board asked the City Council to adopt a resolution opposing a fish farm in the Gulf of Mexico west of Venice last December, the response was to come back with more information.
A permit for the Ocean Era aquaculture project, formerly known as Kampachi Farm, had already been issued and the Council members expressed some reluctance to get involved in a federal matter at that time despite the potential impact on the city.
EAB Member George Davis returned Tuesday with more information and a different request.
The permit has been put on hold, Davis said, and the agency is seeking more public input. Rather than take a position opposing the project, the EAB recommended the Council ask that the permit be rescinded so the project could be researched further.
But the hold expires June 1, he said, so there's only a small window for the city to submit a letter to that effect.
The permit is for a waste-discharge system, which is a major concern for cities along the coast, he said.
Approval of the project would have an impact on water quality and could feed outbreaks of red tide, Davis said. In addition, he said, the farming of fish could hurt the local fishing industry.
"I'm in support of eliminating anything that causes red tide," Council Member Mitzie Fiedler said.
A significant red tide event might "pump the brakes" on the city's recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, Vice Mayor Rich Cautero added.
But he also noted that the project had become a "political football," and said the city wouldn't want to do anything to jeopardize federal and state funding.
City Manager Ed Lavallee reminded the Council members of the advice of the city's lobbyist: Be selective about the issues you weigh in on and be cautious about putting your elected representatives in a bind.
Council Member Helen Moore expressed skepticism about being able to meet the June 1 deadline, in part because she had concerns about the language of the letter the EAB had drafted for the Council's consideration.
Then the Council heard from an unexpected source — Dennis Peters, of Gulfstream Aquaculture LLC, who has been working on the Ocean Era project.
It's a pilot project that's expected to last about 18 months, he said — three months to stage it, 12 months to raise one group of indigenous "fingerlings" to market size and three months to take down the apparatus and monitor the results.
It took about two years to pick the site, he said, and while it's appropriate for the pilot project, it isn't where a full-scale operation would be located.
It's been designed to expand on and exceed federal environmental standards, he said.
The Council decided to accept the EAB's recommendation but, at Council Member Joe Neunder's suggestion, send a "vanilla" letter, to be drafted by City Attorney Kelly Fernandez, to the Environmental Protection Agency.
The new letter will speak more generally about the city's concerns and eliminate a reference to the project as being considered "an unnecessary and unreasonable risk" by Floridians and others.
