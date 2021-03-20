VENICE — The City Council will consider hiring a local attorney to serve as a special magistrate in code enforcement matters.
In fact, it would be hard to be more local than Patrick J. Reilly — his office is across South Harbor Drive from City Hall.
Reilly has been practicing in Venice since 2016 but has more than 40 years of experience, having been admitted to the bar in Pennsylvania in 1980.
His partner, Russ Snyder, first started practicing in Venice in 1973.
Reilly is also a former member of the city’s Code Enforcement Board.
A selection committee ranked him first over attorneys Thomas A. Thanas, of Bradenton, and John K. Shamsey, of Sarasota.
The city’s request for proposals solicited applications for someone to handle “enforcement and violation of the business tax receipt, fire, building, zoning, sign and other related codes in force in the City.”
One of the duties the magistrate would have had if the position had been created earlier would have been to handle citations for violations of the city’s mask ordinance.
No citations were issued during the time the ordinance was in effect.
The Council decided to let it lapse after Gov. Ron DeSantis banned the collection of fines for violations.
If the proposed contract with Reilly is approved, he’ll be paid $250 an hour for his services.
Other business
Also on Tuesday, the City Council is scheduled to:
• Vote on an ordinance amending the 2017-2027 Comprehensive Plan to include the annual update of data on development activity within mixed-use future land-use categories.
• Consider adopting the Sarasota County Local Mitigation Strategy and the City of Venice Floodplain Management Plan as the formal guide for the city’s hazard mitigation activities.
• Consider a resolution establishing a charter review committee. Each member of the City Council would appoint one person to the committee, with all the appointments subject to approval by the Council.
• Consider approving a memorandum of understanding with American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 1718, Fraternal Order of Police for Sergeants and Lieutenants, Fraternal Order of Police for Officers and International Association of Firefighters Local Chapter 2546 to extend the waiver of the “use it or lose it” vacation policy for 2021. It will also vote on a resolution approving the extension.
• Consider approving an agreement with Florida Power & Light Company for an electric vehicle charging station at Dr. Fred Albee Park. People using the station will pay for the electricity.
• Reappoint Bruce Weaver to the Architectural Review Board.
• Proclaim April 2021 as “Donate Life Month” and “Child Abuse Prevention Month.”
The City Council meets in person and virtually at 9 a.m. on Tuesday. The complete agenda, with instructions for connecting to the meeting, are at VeniceGov.com under the “Meetings” header.
