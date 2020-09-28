VENICE — Proposed changes to the city charter and city code are the agenda for a Venice City Council workshop on Thursday.
Among the proposals: giving more authority to the city manager; automatically continuing some matters voted on when members are absent; and changing the deadline to get items on the Council’s agenda.
Also to be discussed: whether to change the way board appointments are currently made.
Any changes the Council reaches a consensus on will need to be voted on at a regular meeting. Charter changes would also have to go to a referendum next year.
Most of the proposed changes come out of the Council’s strategic planning session in February and haven’t been a topic of conversation since. The Council has had some contentious discussions about board appointments, however, nearly rejecting one recently until the process could be reviewed.
The workshop was scheduled so all the topics could be considered together.
The charter currently provides that the mayor “shall make all appointments of principal officers mentioned in this Charter and all operating and advisory boards, with the advice and consent of the city council, as provided in this Charter.”
In practice, the mayor reviews applications for board positions and appoints someone, with the appointment going on the consent agenda for the next meeting.
Items go on the consent agenda — whose use would be formalized by another proposed code change — when they’re not expected to require discussion.
But there was a lot of discussion when Mayor Ron Feinsod appointed former Council Member Fred Fraize to a city board. The appointment was rejected after several Council members raised objections to social media posts in which Fraize criticized President Donald Trump.
Feinsod was absent from that meeting but he was present when Fraize’s appointment was rejected a second time for the same reason and the call to review the process was renewed.
There’s no specific appointment proposal for the Council to consider at the workshop. Instead, board appointment policies have been compiled from 19 cities and towns around the state.
A few follow Venice’s practice but most give a larger role to the city’s council members, whether it’s to nominate and confirm members or to directly to appoint them.
A couple — Cocoa Beach and Ocean Ridge — tie board appointments to city council terms, filling the positions following elections.
At the opposite end of the spectrum, Marco Island allows its council to delegate appointment power to the city manager.
Up for discussion
Among the items the Council will take up Thursday are:
• a proposed charter change that would empower the city manager to sign checks and documents.
• another proposed charter amendment that would limit a person to a maximum of three terms as mayor or a Council member. It would eliminate language that allowed Bob Daniels, term-limited as a Council member, to run for mayor in 2019.
• a code change to allow participation in meetings by video-conferencing. Meetings have been conducted remotely during the pandemic under an executive order from the governor but he said Friday that governmental bodies need to resume having a quorum in person.
• a change in the code to move the deadline for submitting agenda items from the Monday of the week prior to a meeting to the Friday before that.
• a charter change that would continue consideration of an ordinance, resolution or contract to the next regular meeting if it gets fewer than the four votes needed for approval and there are enough members absent to raise the number in favor to four or more.
A related code proposal would treat a tie vote as a continuance if any members are absent and the matter doesn’t need four affirmative votes. If, however, the matter has to be resolved at that meeting, the tie is considered a loss.
The Council meets virtually and in chambers at City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave., on Thursday, Oct. 1, at 1:30 p.m.
The complete agenda, with backup materials and instructions on connecting to the meeting, are at VeniceGov.com.
