VENICE — The city's ethics code may be more trouble than it's worth.
That was the upshot of City Attorney Kelly Fernandez' presentation to the Venice City Council on Tuesday.
She said that four complaints were filed during last year's election campaign after none in the prior six years.
Without offering an opinion about them, she said that because parts of the city code are "very squishy," it could be used in the future to harass the people it applies to.
Which is pretty much everyone, she said, and that's another problem. Not just Council members but employees, contractors and volunteers are covered.
The prospect that virtually anyone connected to the city could be accused of violating a standard such as failing to "work toward consensus building" led Fernandez to suggest that Council consider one of three options.
The first, she said, would be to do away with the city code in favor of the state ethics code, which applies anyway and is "robust." City conduct policy, administered by the Human Relations Department, would still apply.
This would also eliminate the possibility of separate complaints being filed under the city and state code, potentially with different outcomes, she said.
The second would be to adjust the code, such as by doing away with "aspirational" goals such as consensus building and removing any conflicts with the state code. At that point the Council could evaluate whether there's enough of the code left to be worth retaining.
Third, the code could be refined by, for example, clarifying what is and isn't acceptable and designating a compliance officer.
Sentiment among the Council members quickly coalesced around option one.
"The state code is extensive and comprehensive," Council Member Rich Cautero said. "I'm not sure why we would have our own code."
It arose out of a dispute with the federal Environmental Protection Agency, Fernandez said, which also accounts for its overbroad terms.
"We have reinvented a wheel that didn't need to be reinvented," Mayor Ron Feinsod said.
The Council voted 7-0 to have staff bring back an ordinance repealing the city ethics code. Fernandez said she'd review the code to make sure there's nothing she would recommend retaining.
