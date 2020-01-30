VENICE — If you like parliamentary procedure, you’d have loved Tuesday’s City Council meeting.
Vice Mayor Chuck Newsom moved to rescind the tie vote on the final reading last August of a petition to rezone the proposed Villa Paradiso planned unit development, and The Bridges, a proposed commercial mixed-use development, into GCCF PUD, a single residential development.
As then-Mayor John Holic had done when a similar effort was made last year, Mayor Ron Feinsod ruled the motion out of order on the basis that only an action that has been approved can be rescinded.
The tie vote meant the rezoning had failed.
Feinsod said he wants to be careful that the City Council not start a practice of revisiting its votes.
Then the City Council members who still wanted to rescind the earlier action had to figure out how to overturn Feinsod’s ruling.
After a break, City Attorney Kelly Fernandez said that the appropriate motion would be to appeal it — essentially, to veto his veto.
The vote on that was 6-1 after the Council members got squared away on how to vote: “yes” would mean upholding Feinsod’s ruling, “no” would mean overruling him and then voting on whether to rescind.
The vote on Newsom’s motion to redo the second reading was unanimous.
The fact that the petitioners had sought relief under the Florida Land Use and Environmental Dispute Resolution Act was a major consideration.
The city would be required to spend money on a mediation with an outcome that’s “murky at best,” Newsom said.
With three new Council members, he said, the “spirit of fairness” favored taking another look at the rezoning.
Council Member Rich Cautero agreed, noting that “the city’s legal docket has become quite active of late.”
It just settled a suit over Sunshine Law violations and has other potential cases on the horizon.
Fernandez said that doing the second reading over would make the FLUEDRA action moot.
The rezoning itself will be on the agenda of a later meeting.
You can stream the entire meeting at VeniceGov.com under the “Meetings” tab.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.