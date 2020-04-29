VENICE — The finances of Venice are stable right now and the City Council wants to know its options for making sure they stay that way.
Finance Director Linda Senne said at Tuesday's Council meeting that her department is projecting a loss of revenue related to the coronavirus of only about $263,000 in the General Fund this fiscal year.
The budgeted General Fund amount is $31.1 million.
Halfway through the year, Senne said, the city has collected nearly all of the property tax revenue that was budgeted and more than 50% from several other revenue sources.
Department heads were already operating on tight budgets and have been holding the line on expenses, spending only when they need to, she said.
The city will have $2.4 million above the amount its financial management policy requires in reserve — $8.5 million this year.
The next fiscal year shouldn't feel severe impacts either, she said, because property values have already been set and revenue should remain steady.
The reason the Great Recession was so devastating was that it was due to a collapse in the real estate market and more than half the General Fund is made up of property tax revenue.
Depending on the continued impact of the virus, however, it could be a factor in the Fiscal Year 2021-22 budget, she said.
It's not something City Council members want to wait to see about.
"My sense is that we're on the cusp of an economic tsunami," Council Member Rich Cautero said.
He proposed that the city consider implementing some austerity measures right away, to conserve money. They could include a hiring freeze, except for public safety positions; delaying capital projects; reprioritizing expenditures; and holding onto fleet vehicles longer.
The city can't count on receiving any federal aid, he said, because it might not be eligible, assuming there's any to apply for.
Senne said some positions may be in the process of being filled but no new ones are contemplated for next year. And, she added, capital projects mostly come out of the 1-cent sales surtax fund and only make up about $400,000 of the General Fund, though they will be reviewed.
Mayor Ron Feinsod said he's seeing projections that the recovery might take until 2023, so staff should consider the worst-case scenario, though he hopes to avoid layoffs, which were necessary in the recession.
But given that personnel costs are 80-85% of the General Fund, City Manager Ed Lavallee said, "it's really the only place to look to save funds."
Staff will provide some money-saving options for this year first and for the next fiscal year before budget workshops start in June.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.