VENICE — The Venice Lions Club wants to install a “universally inclusive” playground in Venezia Park on the island.
It would replace and upgrade equipment that had rusted out and become a safety hazard, Director of Public Works James Clinch said.
The Parks and Recreation Advisory Board loved it on Monday.
The City Council loved it on Tuesday.
Neighbors of the park liked the concept but not necessarily the location, in what several called an urban forest, full of tall Australian pines and other species.
Their main concern is the future of the park itself, though, with the playground as a part of it.
The city has $75,000 in the budget for new playground equipment but the Council also approved requesting $100,000 in park impact fee funds from the county to hire a consultant to develop a design for the entire park. Clinch said he’s waiting on an agreement for the money from the county.
He was approached by the Lions about helping to make the park more accessible, he said. The play area is mulched and the Lions proposed to expand it with a safer, easier-to-cross rubber surface, as well as helping with the cost of equipment.
Lions representative Robert Spong said the club was going to match the money the city had budgeted, then had a better idea: a playground accessible to all children regardless of their physical condition.
It would have separate play areas for ages 2-5 and 6-12, with equipment directly accessible or usable by kids in wheelchairs on a fully rubberized surface.
“Mulch migrates,” making maintenance problems, he told the Council, in addition to being a more difficult surface to travel over.
Clinch said that all of the city’s parks are technically handicap accessible but none would be classified as “universally inclusive.”
The Lions’ proposal would cost an estimated $350,000-$400,000 and be completed in phases, Spong said.
Clinch is proposing $1 million in park impact fees for design and construction in the park in Fiscal Year 2020-21.
Potential amenities include landscaping, an accessible walking trail and additional street parking, according to the presentation he’ll make to the Council in a special meeting Thursday.
The first step in the planning process will be public workshops, he said, adding that the city will have to make a decision on the pines.
They’re an aggressive exotic species that would take over the park if seedlings weren’t regularly snipped, he told the Parks Board.
They not only wouldn’t be planted today, he said, but it’s actually illegal in Florida for nurseries to stock them.
In addition, nothing grows under them and they create a very tough root mat that’s hard to walk on but are susceptible to high winds.
“These issues are not going to go away,” he said.
Jackie Mineo told the Council that the pines aren’t the Australian pines that cause problems, however, noting they have yet to take over the park. She said she rarely sees a seed pod there.
Rose Hightower told the Council she played in the park in the 1940s, when the Australian pines were still getting established and there was no playground equipment.
She still lives near the park, and she urged the Council not to disrupt its historic character.
Clinch said his preference would be to remove any exotic species and replace it with native plants, but no decisions are going to be made without significant public input.
“You will be heard,” he said.
