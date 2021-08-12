VENICE — Country Club Estates recently hosted a cleanup of its harbor just off the Intracoastal Waterway where it has 120 boats.

The event took place July 24.

“The community has raised $27,000 in voluntary donations and grants to install under dock reefs to clean up the water and provide more fish habitat,” it said in a news release. “The full extent of the program goes much further in that our residents have dedicated themselves to clean water, as sponsored by the Boat and Fish Club.”

The community is looking at a new seawall that costs nearly $1 million; installing 102 “mini reefs” through resident donations and grants; residents keeping the harbor clean daily; testing Sarasota Bay Watch clams to see if they benefit the harbor and monitoring the water quality and fish habitat with assistance of Mote Marine and other agencies.

