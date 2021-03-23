VENICE — Here and there, COVID-19 vaccinations are being made available to people outside the state’s guidelines, but Sarasota County is neither here nor there.
As directed by Gov. Ron DeSantis’ executive order last week, the Department of Health for Sarasota County is now offering appointments to the expanded eligibility group — residents ages 50 and up — but no one else.
DeSantis said Tuesday he expects to lower the eligibility age “relatively soon” and “well before May 1,” President Joe Biden’s deadline to make all adult residents eligible, but he’s not ready to do it quite yet.
There’s still some demand among seniors, though it’s starting to slow down, he said at a news conference in Pensacola. And it’s only the second week of eligibility for residents ages 60-64 and the first for those who are 50-59.
“If the demand continues to be manageable we want to lower the age again at the appropriate time,” he said.
Note that his orders for the previous two expansions came just a few days after he said he expected to make the change “soon.”
He previously said the next expansion after the 50-59 age group would be to open vaccination up to all adult residents.
People over 50 have higher mortality than those 50 and younger, he said, so getting vaccine to them is key.
“If you get the vast bulk of 50-plus, you’re in really, really good shape,” he said.
Though the impact of vaccination can’t be precisely measured, DeSantis said that the seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases among seniors dropped by 87% from Jan. 7 to March 21.
Hospitalizations for the period were down 92%, he said.
By the numbers
The state saw the number of new COVID-19 cases nearly double from Monday to Tuesday, going from 2,979 to 5,314 on almost double the number of tests.
It reversed a four-day decline in new cases.
The positivity rate was 6.47%, the third straight day over 6% after crossing that mark only once in the prior 17 days.
There were 48 deaths reported, taking the state’s total to 32,820.
Sarasota County reported 78 new cases and a 5.47% positivity rate, down from 7.24% on Monday, the highest in weeks on the fewest tests in weeks.
The county death toll remained at 776 people.
Sarasota Memorial Hospital had 29 COVID-19 patients Tuesday, with four of them in the ICU. Its seven-day positivity rate was 2.9%, compared to 2.7% for the previous period. It reported no deaths.
Venice Regional Bayfront Health had nine COVID-19 patients Tuesday and reported no employees were quarantining at home. It reported two deaths since March 12.
Statewide, 2,925 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 Tuesday, 38 of them in Sarasota County.
ICU bed availability was 22.05% statewide, 34.82% in the county.
The Sarasota County School District, back from spring break, reported 10 staff and 41 students isolated and one staff member and 23 students quarantined Tuesday.
In the prior 48 hours, 22 people had been directed to isolate and 23 to quarantine.
