New signs at county-owned parks include both the rules for park patrons and new park hours: 6 a.m.-10 p.m. The change is effective Oct. 1. Vehicular access to nine city parks will be banned after 10 p.m. beginning the same day.
Beginning Oct. 1, nearly 30 Sarasota County-owned public parks and beach accesses will change operational hours.
The parks will close at 10 p.m. instead of midnight. New signs are being installed that include the change in hours.
According to a county news release, the change is being made “for the safety of park visitors, operations and maintenance considerations, and to reduce impacts on natural resources.”
Parks in the Venice area that will be affected by the change are Caspersen Beach Park, Manasota Beach Park, Nokomis Beach Park and North Jetty Park.
In addition, Patriots Park will close at sunset beginning Oct. 1.
A full list of county parks affected by the new hours is at SCGov.net.
The Venice City Council voted last week to change the hours at nine city parks and athletic facilities to be consistent with the county change. However, the change in the city only affects vehicular access to the parks.
The city parks are:
• Brohard Park, except for those utilizing the fishing pier.
• Chuck Reiter Park, except for permitted athletic league use.
• Graser Park.
• Hecksher Park (South Jetty).
• Humphris Park.
• Municipal Beach.
• Pinebrook Park.
• Service Club Park.
• Wellfield Park, except for permitted athletic league use.
