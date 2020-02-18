Sarasota County received nearly $2 million while Charlotte County received $358,000 in tax revenue from Airbnb in 2019.
Airbnb released its annual Florida tax report Monday, showing that the online short-term rental platform remitted more than $136.7 million in tax revenue to Florida state and local governments on behalf of its hosts in 2019.
This is about 50% more than the $89.5 million remitted in 2018.
"Collecting and remitting hotel taxes can be complicated," the report stated.
Airbnb has voluntary agreements with the Florida Department of Revenue and 44 of Florida's 67 counties to allow the platform to collect and remit local bed taxes on behalf of its rental hosts.
Local governments received $39.7 million; with $1.8 million going to Sarasota County and $358,000 to Charlotte County.
Florida Airbnb guests pay a 6% tax for rentals, as well as local taxes that differ by county.
Both Charlotte and Sarasota counties apply an additional 5% tourist development tax, as well as a 1% local surtax.
As of January 2019, there were 430 active hosts in Charlotte County and 2,000 active hosts in Sarasota County.
There are also 21 rentals in DeSoto County, according to the Airbnb website.
The Florida Department of Revenue received $97.1 million in sales tax revenue from Airbnb, $34.6 million more than last year.
"These tax agreements make it more convenient for local governments to collect the tax," the company stated, "making the process seamless and easy for hosts while contributing valuable revenue for local comptrollers and tax collectors."
The Florida Department of Revenue authorized Airbnb to collect and remit the state sales tax on behalf of rental hosts in 2015.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.