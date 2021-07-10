SARASOTA — Due to the heavy rains, the Sarasota County Mosquito Management Services have stayed busy combating the mosquito population expected to breed in flood waters across the county.
“We are managing the mosquito population to reduce the risk of mosquito transmitted diseases to our citizens,” Mosquito Management Manager Wade Brennan said.
Brennan said the flooding has kept his team busy.
“Right now we are battling mostly flood water mosquitoes,” Brennan said.
On Wednesday, aerial treatments were sprayed around the West Villages, Wellen Park and the North Port Estates area.
He said Mosquito Management is treating ditches and has surveillance on the North Port flooding with a technician and two aides on site.
“We appreciate everyone’s patience during this time,” Brennan said.
Mosquito Management tries to control mosquitoes in the area using truck and aerial treatments, mosquito fish and the sentinel chicken program.
Brennan said they aim to minimize the larvae population before they become adult mosquitoes. He said the focus on larvae are more efficient and safer.
One of the ways Mosquito Management goes after larvae are by providing mosquitofish to residents. According to the MMS website, mosquitofish are native to Florida and feed on the larvae in flooded areas, ponds, canals, lakes and abandoned pools.
If the larvae turn into mosquitoes, the Mosquito Management will spray when a population goes above a threshold.
Brennan said the more populated areas of the county, with many roads, receive the truck adulticide treatments, while the less populated areas are treated with the aerial adulticide.
He said the adulticide treatments are carried out during the night because it is the peak time for mosquito activity.
The adulticide used at night are contact killers and don’t harm other non-targets, he said.
The night treatments occur when resident activity is reduced, which limits eye irritation people could have if outside when spraying, according to Brennan.
While the other services aim at lowering the mosquito numbers, Mosquito Management routinely monitors and uses information collected from traps, sentinel chickens or mosquito pools to check on mosquito-borne disease.
Mosquito Management oversee 12 chicken flocks around the county to see if they have contracted any diseases harmful to humans like the West Nile virus and Saint Louis encephalitis.
“June was pretty normal, only had one sentinel chicken that became positive,” Brennan said, which was a good sign for the summer month.
But he does expect July, August and September to have increases in the mosquito population and therefore more possible positive tests.
If two sentinel chickens test positive, the team ups their control efforts. However, if three test positive for viruses within the span of one week, there is more cause for concern.
After three are positive, the team will contact state officials and could possibly go into a mosquito alert.
If any resident contracts a mosquito-borne virus, the county automatically issues an alert. Brennan said the last time an advisory went out was in 2017 from an area in Venice. Because of it, they increased the treatments in the area.
Not only does the mosquito management services provide resources for control, but they also offer outreach programs.
“It’s critical for citizens to understand our program and mosquitoes,” Brennan said.
Mosquito Management staff members visit homeowner associations and schools to teach about mosquito protection and how residents can help in prevention.
“We are wanting to get the word out for our services,” Brennan said.
He said to help the Mosquito Management, residents should check and dump any containers with water around their homes.
Other preventative measures to take the next several months are wearing loose-fitting clothes, wearing CDC-approved repellent and staying inside during dusk and dawn while mosquitoes are most active.
“With all of this flooding going on, it’s critical we get the citizens help as well,” Brennan said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.