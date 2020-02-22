SARASOTA — If Sarasota County commissioners approve Tuesday, two county-owned properties could go on the market for affordable housing purposes.
And for one of those properties, commissioners already authorized County Administrator Jonathan Lewis last November to see applications from nonprofit organizations interested in buying the land for that purpose.
That property at 4644 North Tamiami Trail and the other at 899 School Ave. South in Sarasota were identified by a consultant hired by the county as best suited among nine county-owned properties for an affordable housing development.
A third property that received a top ranking, the three quad properties on Palmer Boulevard are likely out of the running since commissioners in November asked Lewis to work with the Audubon Society and the Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast to place a conservation easement on these lands.
The fourth quad property is unsuitable since a stormwater pond occupies the site.
Altogether, the consultant, Colliers International South Florida LLC, examined nine county-owned properties to determine their suitability for an affordable housing project.
Four of those properties were in South County – one on Jackson Road, two on Venice East Boulevard, and one on McCall Road in Englewood.
Those four properties were all deemed unsuitable due to distance from public bus stops, zoning, or proximity to single family homes.
From those nine properties, the Collier team then identified their top three recommendations for commissioners to consider Tuesday.
For several years, commissioners have made increasing the number of affordable housing units in the county one of their top priorities.
Over the last two years, they’ve loosened the regulatory reins, that, in the past, hindered private developers from proceeding with a project of this type.
With these properties being considered surplus property and no longer needed for county purposes, commissioners and county leaders see an opportunity to use them for affordable housing projects.
Commissioners will meet Tuesday in commission chambers at the County Administration Center, 1660 Ringling Blvd, Sarasota. The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. with the discussion on this topic occurring in the afternoon portion of the meeting.
Access Sarasota TV will also televise the meeting, and the agenda is available at www.scgov.net by clicking on Meetings and Agendas under the Services A-Z tab. For more information, residents can also call the county’s Call Center at 941-861-5000.
