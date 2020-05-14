SARASOTA — Government leaders and the county’s economic team is working to help small businesses cope with the financial disruption of COVID-19.
Sarasota County and Economic Development Corporation of Sarasota County are partnering to provide $4.3 million “in low-interest loans to small businesses who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic,” the groups said in a news release Monday.
The loan applications opened April 27 and, thus far, The EDC has received about 400 applications from small businesses.
A total of 213 loan applications have been processed — exhausting the $4.3 million available.
“Applicants requested loans between $5,000 and the maximum amount of $25,000. These funds were intended to help local small businesses with payroll, rent/mortgage, utilities, marketing, insurance, and cost of goods,” the news release stated.
EDC Board Chair Art Lambert said they are focusing on local needs and added “organizational stability was critical in order for the EDC to confront the critical needs of businesses in Sarasota County.”
Lambert also announced Dave Bullock will remain EDC interim CEO for the rest of 2020 and into 2021.
“The EDC Executive Committee has decided to pause the CEO search,” Lambert said in the news release. “In light of the current pandemic and the EDC team shifting its role and focus to the small business loan program and the reopening of the economy, we didn’t feel it was the right time to actively search for a CEO.”
A search for the next CEO will likely resume later in 2020, he said.
EDC’s leadership was credited for its efforts by some small businesses that took part.
Music Compound owner Jenny Townsend, who received a Small Business Resiliency Loan, said the process was “outlined very well.”
“The EDC team did a great job communicating what to expect and what documents would be needed at time of applying for the loan,” Townsend said in the news release. “The website worked great and allowed me to complete the application within 10 minutes. Music Compound plans to use the funds for rent, payroll related expenses, and marketing. And, of course, sanitizing products.”
Bullock said the EDC team “worked diligently within a two-week timeframe to set up a seamless and fully functioning application system, and I couldn’t be more pleased with the results.”
Bullock said the initiative was “truly a community effort facilitated by the EDC.”
“We had volunteer technical advisors from local companies and a group of volunteer loan reviewers from community organizations that all had a role to play in this initiative,” Bullock said. “I am pleased to stay on to see this program’s impact revitalize the local economy.”
