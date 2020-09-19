SARASOTA — Sarasota County said it’s issuing its last weekly update on how many county employees have come down with COVID-19, after no new coronavirus cases were announced this week.
“For the week of Sept. 11-17, Sarasota County has been notified that are zero new employees that tested positive for COVID-19. This will be the last employee-positive update, unless there is a significant impact to service.”
Only one county employee, in the Parks Recreation and Natural Resources Department, tested positive during the previous week, from Sept. 4-10.
The week ending Sept. 3 saw three county employees test positive. Two were Sarasota County Area Transit employees.
Department of Health in Sarasota County recommended anyone who rode SCAT Route 12 between 6:10 a.m. to 1:10 p.m. on Aug. 25 and Aug. 26 should monitor their health for any symptoms.
Two employees tested positive the week ending Aug. 27, one in the Libraries and Historical Resources Department and one in the Parks Recreation and Natural Resources Department.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.