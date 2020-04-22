SARASOTA — Sarasota County Extension is working to develop online learning for residents to break out of their homes, virtually, while COVID-19 keeps people in.
The office has free or low-cost webinars “on topics from cooking collards to conserving water, blog posts focused on current developments, and a range of instructional and informational videos, in addition to frequent social media posts and a range of web-based content,” it said in a news release.
“Our team is dedicated to educating and supporting our residents and businesses, and physical distance doesn’t change that,” said Lee Hayes Byron, director of the UF/IFAS Extension Sarasota County office. “From pandemic-related safety and economic recovery issues to stress-relieving options, like gardening and wildlife viewing, our programs continue, and we remain available to serve our community, virtually.”
The office is a partnership between the University of Florida and Sarasota County.
Through it, academic research is turned into “community initiatives, classes, and volunteer opportunities related to 4-H youth development, agriculture, gardening and landscaping, natural resources; nutrition and healthy living, and sustainability.”
The extension offers more than 20 webinars in the next month, “with more in development every day,” the news release states.
The webinars available are all available to look at www.ufsarasotaext.eventbrite.com.
Among them:
• “Ask an Agent Anything” series: local food access (April 22), home and landscape pests (May 6), and lawn/landscape care (May 20).
• “Earth Day 50” series: microplastic pollution (April 23) and 4-H youth activities (April 30).
• “One Seed: Creative Collards”: tips on growing and cooking collards, plus a general gardening Q&A (April 29).
• Landscaping classes: trees (April 24), lawn care (April 27), pruning (May 4), palm care (May 5), HOA landscapes (May 7), and Florida-Friendly Landscaping™ (May 18).
• “The Basics of Solar Energy for Florida Homeowners”: technology, policies and funding options (April 29).
• “Green Cleaning Your Home”: inexpensive, effective options for home cleaning (April 30).
• “Preparing for Wildfires with Firescaping”: five-event series, held Thursdays (starts April 30).
There is also the Sarasota County Extension blog at blogs.ifas.ufl.edu/sarasotaco.
“Recent posts include a look at the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, how Florida rule changes relating to COVID-19 might affect the eggs you buy, advice for safely washing fresh produce, and aid options for coastal businesses,” the news release states.
The Extension’s Youtube channel is at www.tiny.cc/ufsaraext_youtube and features videos “on backyard composting, weeding your (carrot) garden, 4-H life, and in-depth segments from recent Sustainable Communities Workshop topics and speakers.”
People can also check out the social media channels: facebook.com/ufsarasotaext, twitter.com/ufsarasotaext, and instagram.com/ufsarasotaextension.
For more information, visit www.sarasota.ifas.ufl.edu/staff or call 941-861-5000.
