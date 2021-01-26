SARASOTA - Wellen Park and North Port residents will be among those taking part in a special election March 9.
The Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections office released sample ballots on Tuesday for the elections and stated it is sending vote-by-mail ballots starting Thursday.
"A total of 13,545 ballots will be mailed to voters who live within the city of North Port," Elections Supervisor Ron Turner said in a news release. "All voters residing within the city limits will be electing a city commissioner to fill a vacancy in Commission District Seat 1."
The Holiday Park district of the city will also have an election for a board of trustees.
The news release stated a voter requests a vote-by-mail ballot by visiting SarasotaVotes.com/VotebyMail or calling 941-861-8618.
"A request for a ballot to be mailed to a voter must be received by the elections office no later than 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 27," it said. "Voted ballots may be returned by mail or in person to the elections office but must be received by the supervisor of elections no later than 7 p.m. on election night to be counted."
The sample ballots can be found at www.sarasotavotes.com.
The special election for North Port is a nonpartisan race for a replacement of David Iannotti. He had resigned abruptly Dec. 1 due to health issues after winning his seat Nov. 3.
North Port residents Alice White, Walter “Walt” Grzesnikowski and Joseph Garren are running for the District 1 position
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.