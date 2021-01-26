SARASOTA - Wellen Park and North Port residents will be among those taking part in a special election March 9. 

The Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections office released sample ballots on Tuesday for the elections and stated it is sending vote-by-mail ballots starting Thursday. 

"A total of 13,545 ballots will be mailed to voters who live within the city of North Port," Elections Supervisor Ron Turner said in a news release. "All voters residing within the city limits will be electing a city commissioner to fill a vacancy in Commission District Seat 1."

The Holiday Park district of the city will also have an election for a board of trustees.

The news release stated a voter requests a vote-by-mail ballot by visiting SarasotaVotes.com/VotebyMail or calling 941-861-8618.


"A request for a ballot to be mailed to a voter must be received by the elections office no later than 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 27," it said. "Voted ballots may be returned by mail or in person to the elections office but must be received by the supervisor of elections no later than 7 p.m. on election night to be counted."

The sample ballots can be found at www.sarasotavotes.com

The special election for North Port is a nonpartisan race for a replacement of David Iannotti. He had resigned abruptly Dec. 1 due to health issues after winning his seat Nov. 3.  

North Port residents Alice White, Walter “Walt” Grzesnikowski and Joseph Garren are running for the District 1 position

