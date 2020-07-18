NOKOMIS — Sarasota County has suspended curbside yard waste pickups starting Monday.
Waste Management will suspend for three or more weeks residential curbside yard waste pickups in unincorporated Sarasota County. This includes the Sarasota County portion of Englewood, South Venice and other areas served by Waste Management.
Garbage and recycling will continue to be picked up on regularly scheduled days.
The suspension is due to impacts of COVID-19 on Waste Management’s employees in Sarasota County.
Waste Management Communications Director Dawn McCormick suggested Friday a number of employees are on self-quarantines in Sarasota County due to the virus. Waste Management employs 130 or more drivers picking up waste and trash in Sarasota County.
Since the onset of COVID-19, Waste Management has seen a 20% to 30% increase in the amount of residential garbage and recycling pickups in Sarasota County due to people eating and spending more time at home, McCormick said. As a consequence, its employees have been working longer hours.
Residents wishing to dispose of yard waste during the service suspension may haul their yard waste to the Central County Landfill, 4010 Knights Trail Road, Nokomis. The landfill hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m, Monday to Friday, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Standard landfill disposal fees will apply. The landfill tipping fee for disposal of yard waste $41.37 a ton or a $5 minimum charge, for up to 240 pounds of yard waste.
For more information, visit scgov.net or call 941-861-5000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.