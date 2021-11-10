NOKOMIS — Sarasota County Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources invites children 12 and under and their families to a free Breakfast with Santa event from 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Dec. 18, at Laurel Park, in Nokomis.
A drive-by appearance by Santa in Newtown will be held at the same time.
Letters for Santa can be dropped off at both events.
Parents can register children ages 12 and under at bit.ly/3wxL9C0 before Dec. 10 for a toy giveaway.
Unwrapped toy donations for children ages 12 and under are being accepted through Dec. 13 at park and library locations throughout the county.
Locations in the Venice area are:
• CoolToday Park, 18800 West Villages Parkway, Venice.
• Englewood Sports Complex,1300 South River Road, Englewood.
• Knight Trail Park, 3445 Rustic Road, Nokomis.
• Laurel Park, 509 Collins Road, Nokomis.
• Venice Community Center, 326 S. Nokomis Ave., Venice.
• Woodmere Park, 3951 Woodmere Park Blvd., Venice.
• Elsie Quirk Public Library, 100 W. Dearborn St., Englewood.
• Frances T. Bourne Jacaranda Public Library, 4143 Woodmere Park Blvd., Venice.
• North Port Public Library, 13800 Tamiami Trail, North Port.
• Shannon Staub Public Library, 4675 Career Lane, North Port.
• William H. Jervey Jr. Venice Public Library, 300 S. Nokomis Ave., Venice.
Laurel Park is at 509 Collins Road, Nokomis, and Newtown Estates Park is at 2800 Newtown Blvd., Sarasota.
For more information, visit SCGov.net or call the Sarasota County Contact Center at 941-861-5000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.