VENICE — If the Sarasota County Commission agenda looks a bit déjà vu, it is with several recurring items needing commissioners’ attention.
Redistricting
Following their 4-1 decision last month to proceed with a controversial plan to change the boundaries of the commission districts this year, rather than waiting until after the 2020 Census, commissioners will take up the topic again Wednesday.
Specifically, commissioners will get their first look at a series of “alternative district maps” drawn up by the consultant hired by the county, Tallahassee based Kurt Spritzer and Associates, to guide them through the process.
Commissioners will not vote on a specific map at this time but will give staff direction on how to proceed with the process of redrawing boundaries.
With the change to single-member districts for next year’s general election when three commission seats are on the ballot, commissioners have argued each district must be as nearly equal in population as possible, nearly 84,000 each, according to Spritzer.
Critics have accused the commissioners of blatant gerrymandering to protect the decades-long Republican control of the County Commission.
Beach Renourishment
On Tuesday, commissioners will revisit the planned beach renourishment project on Manasota Key jointly with Charlotte County.
Commissioners will consider adding an additional six properties to the north of Blind Pass Beach to the project at an estimated cost of $1.6 million.
These six homes were not included in the project which picks up at the Charlotte County line and extends north 1.63 miles to a point near the middle of Blind Pass Beach due to the presence of off-shore hardbottom that requires extensive mitigation.
When commissioners gave approval to the renourishment project in July, they directed staff to work with the consultant, Coastal Engineering Consultants, to determine how these properties could be included.
Budget
On Wednesday, commissioners will conduct the first of two public hearings to consider County Administrator Jonathan Lewis’ proposed $1.3 billion budget for fiscal year 2020, which begins Oct. 1.
Commissioners will not take a final vote on the budget until the conclusion of a hearing on Sept. 26 in Venice.
As it has for the past six years, the base millage rate remains at 3.3912 mills, but property owners will see a slight increase in the overall millage rate. That increase, which brings the total millage rate to 3.4331, is due to voters approving a referendum last November for a tax to finance the debt service for the Legacy Trail extension.
Commissioners will meet Tuesday in commission chambers at the Robert L. Anderson Administration Center, 4000 S. Tamiami Trail, Venice and again Wednesday in commission chambers at the County Administration Center, 1660 Ringling Blvd, Sarasota. The meetings will begin at 9 a.m. each day.
The budget public hearing on Wednesday will also take place in Commission Chambers at the County Administration Center beginning at 5:30 p.m.
Access Sarasota TV will also televise the meetings, and agendas are available at www.scgov.net by clicking on Meetings and Agendas under the Services A-Z tab. For more information, residents can also call the county’s Call Center at (941) 861-5000.
Email: jondaltonwr@gmail.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.