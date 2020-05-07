SARASOTA — County and municipal officials took time out Monday to again urge residents to sign up for a new mass communication program called Alert Sarasota County.
The new app replaces the old one, CodeRED, which notifies residents of severe weather, sewage spills, mosquito management, boil water notices, and more recently COVID-19 notices.
A new alert feature allows one to receive alerts from surrounding cities and the county without the user having to sign up for additional alerts — a person living in North Port can track alerts for Venice, if they want.
Alert Sarasota County is hosted by Everbridge, as part of a partnership with the state of Florida, the cities of Sarasota, Venice, North Port and Longboat Key.
Representatives from those jurisdictions made themselves available to the media during a Monday morning Zoom session.
“We need to get as many people registered as possible,” said Sarasota County Emergency Management Chief Ed McCrane.
“Our residents will be informed like never before,” North Port Public Information Officer Josh Taylor said.
“Signing up for Alert Sarasota County is the best way for our residents to stay updated and informed about what’s happening in their community and ensure they’ll receive the critical information they need to know,” Sarasota Emergency Manager Todd Kerkering said.
CodeRED expires for most Sarasota County users in July.
In Venice, the city is not launching notifications on the new system just yet. According to Deputy Fire Chief Frank Giddens, Emergency Manager for the city of Venice, it may take until October.
“We’re looking forward to the Everbridge system providing valuable, timely information for our citizens on a variety of critical issues via phone, text message and email,” Giddens said.
Right now, the county is saying the CodeRED registration information may be transferable or it may not. To be sure, re-register directly with Alert Sarasota County.
It will save the county and municipalities taxpayer money, too.
“This technology will not only serve to notify our community of emergencies, it will also allow us to reallocate tax-payer dollars to another priority, rather than paying for a notification system,” Sarasota County Emergency Services Director Rich Collins said.
The use of this mass-notification system comes at no cost to Sarasota County or participating municipalities.
Florida already holds a five-year, $3.5 million contract with Everbridge to host the Alert Florida program. The state’s contract with Everbridge expires July 30, 2024.
The county was paying CodeRED $60,000 annually, with municipalities contributing as well.
Users who register a new account can choose the types of alerts and how to receive them. The options can be changed at any time. Users can also sign up to receive a message when new types of alerts are available.
Alert Sarasota County can send alerts to users via landline phone, cellphone, text message, email, TDD/TTY, smartphone app push notification, or a combination of these methods.
For more information, go to www.alertsarasotacounty.com or call the Sarasota County Contact Center at 941-861-5000 and ask about Alert Sarasota County registration.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.