SARASOTA – While exact numbers won’t be available until the end of this month, Sarasota County budget staff are running models to evaluate the scenarios each one presents for the county.
That information is also needed for May 21 when county commissioners will hold its first workshop devoted to development of the fiscal year 2021 budget, and possible changes for the remaining five months of the current budget.
The county - like many of its cities this week - acknowledges COVID-19 will impact revenues, especially tourist development taxes, gas taxes and penny sales tax.
“We’re looking at anything we can do that’s not service level,” Chief Financial Officer Steve Botelho told commissioners in April.
That included limiting or curtailing travel for training and hiring for only critical positions. A landscaping refreshment project around the administration center was also halted.
Commissioners decided in April to put on hold a proposed referendum this November on the creation of a special mental health dependent district for at least a year.
That district would have been funded by an increase in the county’s property tax millage. Commissioners indicated they had no stomach for placing an additional tax burden given the current situation.
Capital projects, largely funded by the penny sales tax, will likely get a close examination by commissioners at the May 21 workshop.
Botelho said last month that staff “has stopped anything that might not be critical,” adding that commissioners would get a full report during the workshop.
As to property taxes, which is the source for most of the money in the county’s general fund, those are not affected by the pandemic as tax bills went out last fall and most of that money has already been collected.
But in one bit of good news, the county learned Thursday a soon-to-be-issued capital improvement bond has received an AA+ rating from Fitch and S&P Global rating services.
That follows the AAA rating both services gave the county’s Legacy Trail bonds last month.
In both instances the rating services cited their views as to the county’s overall economic health as well as the county’s strong reserve position.
“These strong ratings are a great accomplishment, especially as our organization continues to navigate the uncertainty related to COVID-19,” County Administrator Jonathan Lewis said in a news release.
The county has $194 million socked away in its various reserve funds including $20.8 million in an economic uncertainty fund, although some of those funds are restricted as to their usage. Only the general fund is the most unrestricted as to its usage. Email: jondaltonwr@gmail.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.