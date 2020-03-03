VENICE - Lori and Gary Donahue love their dogs.
Deco - short for the diver’s term for decompression; Gary is an ardent scuba diver - and Abby are two gentle American bulldogs who found their forever home with the Donahues. Like many dog lovers, the Donahues allow their dogs to sleep in bed with them. They are a bonded pack.
Having two large dogs sharing a king-size bed proved to have its problems. There just wasn’t enough room to roll over for a more comfortable position during the night.
“We didn’t want to wake up the dogs to move around,” Lori said.
Gary got another king-size bed and strapped the mattresses together. It was the beginning a great solution.
Veterinarian Stephen Iulo has been a friend for years. When not caring for his patients, he enjoys doing woodwork projects. Although he usually doesn’t have time to build things for others, when he heard Gary was creating a super-sized bed for his pets, he offered to help.
“We initially (only) joked about making a headboard for it, but after thinking about it and having enough materials left over from other projects, we made the decision to move forward,” Iulo said.
He measured the materials, and together they built boxes for the mattresses and a headboard to cover the width of the two beds.
Over the years, Iulo built barns, animal pens, egg incubators, furniture and other items with help from his dad and friends.
Iulo’s grandfather was a musician who got into the cabinet making business during the Great Depression. He taught Stephen’s father -- who in turn taught Stephen -- the art of woodworking.
“When in the shop, I feel close to them and find it relaxing,” Iulo said.
The new cedar headboard is a little more than 13 feet long. It has several comfort features, such as two niches where each can stash a bottle of water, book or cell phone. The niches have electric lights for reading in bed and are equipped with receptacles, creating a handy place to charge cell phones. The bed took about 80 hours to build.
“It’s never coming out of here,” Gary laughed. Certainly, it will have to be disassembled to be removed.
The crowning decorative factor is the bedspread Lori made by sewing two matching king-size red plaid blankets together. The throw pillow in the center of the bed spells Love with a paw print used for the ‘o.’ That says it all.
During the day, the dogs use the super king bed as their play area. At night, everyone seems to sleep better with in the new-found space, even though, as Lori said,
“We have all this space and the pups still sleep right next to us.”
What do Deco and Abby think about their new bed? They are happy to snuggle up in it, even when their owners are not with them.
