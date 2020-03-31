While dogs and cats seem to be immune to coronavirus, they are not immune to the side affects.
The canine and feline residents of Suncoast Humane Society are still looking for forever homes and, because of this pandemic, they need foster homes until they can be matched with their forever people.
They still need daily care, including food, medical care when needed and clean blankets to snuggle into when dozing in their cages. Because they also need exercising, foster parents are needed now more than ever.
As all of this costs money, Elsa and Peter Soderberg have issued a challenge to Suncoast fans, potential adopters and others. They will match donations to Suncoast, dollar for dollar up to a total of $300,000. That $600,000 goal will go a long way to save the animals in its care currently and also help cover day to day expenses during these difficult times.
Visit bit.ly/2IVJ0I9 or Text “SHS” to 26989 to help.
If you can help out as a foster parent to an animal, you can apply online at bit.ly/2UzfX2o or by phone to 941-474-7884. Suncoast will ahve someone deliver your foster pet to you.
If you want to go a step farther and adopt a cat or dog, thanks to a grant by Rich "Big Daddy" and Markie Harms, the adoption cost will be waived.
Suncoast lost 70 percent of its income because of the COVID-19 pandemic but the animals still need as much support as ever.
You can see all the animals online at humane.org. or call 941-474-7884 to make an appointment to select a new pet.
