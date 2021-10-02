VENICE — If neighbors you weren’t close friends with had to move out of their house for a week during a major plumbing fix, would you: a) express sympathy, or b) invite them to stay with you?
The second option was a no-brainer for Helen and Bob Frey when they learned of the plight of Sheila and Eric Nichols — and their five poodles.
“We knew they had a problem and they were neighbors,” Bob said. “It’s just a good thing to help people out.”
“Besides,” he added, “we know that they would have done it for us.”
Up to that point, Sheila said, the couples were on friendly terms but were acquainted mainly because of a neighborhood block party and a birthday party thrown for their dogs.
“They seemed like a lovely couple,” she said, “but we never envisioned we’d be living with them.”
It wasn’t the plan at the outset.
After the Nicholses learned that the copper plumbing in their Jacaranda West home would need to be replaced, they tried to find lodgings. Few of the hotels they called allow pets, however, and the ones that did only accept two, Sheila said.
Their five poodles “don’t even make one big dog but most hotels take two at most,” she said.
They got a reservation in Sarasota by asking about the pet policy without mentioning how many pets they had, she said.
After the first night, Eric came to Venice to check on their house and bumped into the Freys, who asked what was going on.
“Well, you could stay with us,” the Freys told him when he had filled them in. He reported their offer to Sheila, who called to make sure they meant it, Bob said.
They did.
“Being stuck in one room with five little dogs didn’t seem like fun to us,” he said.
“We said, ‘That beats a hotel every day,’” Sheila said. For one thing, she said, it would avoid having to smuggle their dogs out to do their business.
The Freys’ house has the same design as the Nicholses, she said, with two bedrooms on the opposite side of the master bedroom. Pocket doors provide privacy for the area, and the third bedroom has been converted into a sitting room.
“It’s like we had half the house there,” Sheila said. “It was so much fun. We just loved it all.”
“It” ended up being an eight-night stay that included helping the Freys celebrate their 63rd wedding anniversary on the second night. Two nights later, other neighbors came over for tacos to celebrate their own anniversary.
The whole thing became “a great experience,” Bob said.
“We became best friends,” said Sheila, who learned after sharing their story that Sept. 28 was National Good Neighbor Day.
There is, however, a downside to the story: The Nicholses’ dogs are now addicted to “crack.”
That’s what Sheila calls the duck jerky the Freys feed their dog, a 14-year-old blind and deaf piebald dachshund named Cody.
“It’s his favorite snack,” Bob said.
The Nicholses’ dogs are now hooked on it, as well as the Cheerios Helen gave them every morning.
Sheila said she had to order some jerky and will be stocking up on Cheerios for the poodles.
“They didn’t want to come home,” she said.
