featured topical Couples exchange same card for 50 Christmases Tradition kept them in touch over time, distance By NANCY J. SEMON STAFF WRITER Dec 25, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The first time the card was signed is on the right lower side with the year 1971. The most recent are on the upper right side — 2020 and 2021, which is when the card was sent to John Sirasky. PHOTOS PROVIDED Earlier photo of John and Kathy Sirasky PHOTO PROVIDED Mark and Marsha Leathers sent the Siraskys the card in 1971, and it has been sent back and forth between the two families ever since. PHOTO PROVIDED For 50 Christmases, John and Kathy Sirasky and Mark and Marsha Leathers sent the same card back and forth, no matter where they lived.When the Siraskys first received the card from the Leathers, in 1971, both couples were living in Ohio.John Sirasky, now of Punta Gorda, said he and Kathy agreed it was a cute card.“So we sent it back to the Leathers in 1972, and the tradition began.” The original Christmas card first sent in 1971 from Mark and Marsha Leathers to John and Kathy Sirasky. PHOTOS PROVIDED “Kathy and I were even years, and Mark and Marsha were odd years,” Sirasky said.How it all beganMarsha Leathers and the Siraskys all taught school in Akron, and John Sirasky and Marsha Leathers were on a team in a teachers bowling league.“Mark Leathers worked in the business community, but he would drop by and watch Marsha bowl,” Sirasky said. “Afterwards, we would go out to dinner, and that’s where our friendship grew.”But the tradition is a little different this year. 2020 was Kathy Sirasky’s last Christmas; she died in February. PHOTO PROVIDED “Kathy and I were married for 52 years; she passed away in February,” Sirasky said. “Next year I’ll be signing the card just ‘John.’”That’s when it will be his turn to send the card back to the Leathers.Over the years, different signatures appeared on the Christmas card, which is now crowded with five decades of writing.After the couples’ children were born — both have two sons — the children’s names were added.The Siraskys had Andy in 1974 and Matt in 1976; the Leathers had Dan in 1974 and Jeff in 1975.“As our sons got older and moved away, we went back to signing the card ‘John and Kathy’ and ‘Mark and Marsha,’” Sirasky said.The card racked up mileage over the years, too. First year — 1971 PHOTO PROVIDED “We started in Akron, Ohio, and they (Leathers) lived nearby.”But later, the card traveled further.“We moved to Springfield, Ohio, from Akron and stayed there for 37 years,” Sirasky said.From there, he and Kathy Sirasky moved to Danville, Kentucky, in 2012 to be closer to their grandchildren, he said.The Leathers, meanwhile, moved to Iowa in 1974, Arizona in 1976 and then Oregon in 2020, where they still reside.After Kathy died, John Sirasky moved to Punta Gorda.“I like to play golf, and my brother has lived in Sarasota for 10 years, while my sister has lived in Rotonda for 45 years,” he said.He plans to return to Ohio for long stretches in the spring, summer and fall — but Sirasky said that could change.What won’t change, he said, is to continue sending and receiving the Christmas card. 