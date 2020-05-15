WEST VILLAGES — Gran Paradiso welcomed back residents to partake in various outdoor activities including court play for both pickleball and tennis, effective May 4.
Officials with the community said health and safety of residents, guests and team members continue to be the No. 1 priority. To ensure residents have a safe experience, new procedures are in effect.
Gran Paradiso is taking necessary steps to safely reopen amenities including fitness center, sport court, swimming pool and other facilities when appropriate, with their primary focus to provide residents and guests a safe environment to enjoy community lifestyle activities while maintaining social distancing and implementing best practices for public health.
With racket sports, only members can play and they must bring their own equipment.
Players are encouraged to bring their own pre-filled water bottles since water fountains will be closed.
All players should stay at least six feet apart to maintain social distancing. Maximum of two people per court, no exceptions; doubles play not allowed.
Players should stay on their side of court and avoid changing ends. Players are encouraged to bring their own sanitizing supplies and sanitize before and after play.
