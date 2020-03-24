For 50 years, we’ve worked tirelessly to provide our community’s future leaders with opportunities that empower them to achieve their full potential. We would not be the leading youth-serving organization we are today without the unparalleled support of our dear neighbors.
The retired teacher who dedicates his free time to helping our club members with their homework every day after school.
The technician who leaves her professional job and comes to the club each week to teach teens invaluable vocational skills.
The local entrepreneur who guides club members through the process of starting their very own businesses.
From the families who choose our organization to serve their children to the philanthropist standing by our side supporting our newest initiatives, we are all in this together.
As we continue to monitor this rapidly changing situation, we are committed to advancing our mission – to enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens — and you can help us do so below.
As the safety and well-being of our club members, staff, volunteers and partners is our top priority, we will continue to follow the protocols set forth by government officials from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the Department of Health, Sarasota County Schools and The School District of DeSoto County.
Therefore, our clubs will be closed through April 15.
However, we are working closely with community partners to develop a plan that will allow us to serve our club members from afar and at the highest service level possible, such as providing them with nutritious food and online educational resources.
We are actively communicating with our club families to identify ways in which we can continue to meet their critical needs as this situation evolves.
We will update you on our action plan as new information becomes available. You can stay informed by following us on Facebook at facebook.com/bgcsc and by visiting our website at bgcsarasota.com.
Give now to double your impact
Resources will quickly be depleted at a time when we must increase our support for those who need us most.
If you would like to support our immediate efforts during this time, please make a gift to our organization through the 2020 Flanzer Contribution Matching Program.
Thanks to the Louis and Gloria Flanzer Philanthropic Trust, all gifts $5 to $500 made to our organization through the 2020 Flanzer Contribution Matching Program will be matched 1:1, up to $500,000.
Visit FlanzerTrust.org
Make a gift between $5 and $500
Double Your Impact
Please note, Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota County is one of many organizations participating in the 2020 Flanzer Contribution Matching Program. Ensure your gift is designated to our organization by adding “Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota County” to the notes section in the donation form. Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota County and the Louis and Gloria Flanzer Philanthropic Trust are 501©(3) organizations.
