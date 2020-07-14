VENICE — There’s been a “major” surge in COVID-19 cases nationally and they have increased “much more dramatically” in Sarasota County, Dr. Julio Gonzalez told the City Council on Tuesday.
Local medical resources can handle it, he said, but they need to be a top priority.
Gonzalez, co-chair of Venice Regional Bayfront Health’s COVID-19 committee, and hospital CEO Karen Fordham briefed the City Council on the local impact of the disease prior to its debate about adopting a mask ordinance.
It later voted 4-3 not to.
The hospital has seen its COVID-19 census rise from one or two cases a a day for the last several weeks to 13 on Tuesday, Fordham said, with five of them in the ICU.
Another 15 suspected but unconfirmed cases have been hospitalized as well, she said.
The positive rate for testing at the hospital and its Gulf Coast Medical Group offices has risen from 1.7% at the beginning of June to 3.7% through Monday, statistics she presented show.
That’s far below the 10.6% positive rate for the last seven days that Sarasota Memorial Hospital reported Tuesday. The hospital set records Tuesday with 111 COVID-19 patients hospitalized and 26 of them in the ICU.
Still, Venice Regional has expanded its ICU capacity by 10 beds, to 32, as a precaution, Fordham said.
Gonzalez said this increase in cases began about a month after Gov. Ron DeSantis’ reopening plan went into effect.
In the last two weeks the state has broken its record for cases several times, including a national record of 15,274 cases on July 11.
The county reported 405 cases that day.
The 9,261 cases the state reported Tuesday were the fewest in five days but the rate of positive cases has been in double digits for more than three weeks.
Sarasota County has reported seven straight days of 90 or more new cases and a positive test rate of 10% or more on seven of the last 14 days.
Despite the spike in cases, the death rate hasn’t gone back up after dropping from its peak earlier in the pandemic, Gonzalez said. It’s too early to know why, he said, though better preparation, a reduction of cases in nursing homes and the possibility that the virus has mutated to a milder form could be factors.
The state did report a record 133 deaths on Tuesday, however.
Further research into that, the risk of contracting it a second time and the long-term impact of COVID-19 is needed, he said.
To the extent it resembles the SARS virus it could be that there are only some lingering respiratory issues, he said. But this is a novel virus, so “what the future holds, we don’t know.”
