SARASOTA — Area hospitals are “holding their own” but Health Officer Chuck Henry admits to being somewhat worried cases of COVID-19, and the positivity rate, are rising.
“I’m not here ringing the bell saying, ‘Panic! Panic,’ but I want to be realistic,” he told the County Commission on Wednesday.
The county was averaging 224 new cases a day as of Wednesday, he said. But Friday he revised the number to 240 cases a day; 348 cases were reported Thursday.
That’s compared to 34 cases a day in September, he said.
The 14-day positivity rate is 7.7%, he said, nearly double the 4% rate in September though lower than the state rate.
The positivity rate Thursday was 7.20% on about 4,800 tests, an unusually high number. He told the Commission his standard for herd immunity is getting the rate below 3%.
Hospital occupancy is higher than a few months ago but below the peak in July, he said. There is a stability despite the situation.
“We know that there’s a lot of virus circulating around our community right now — probably more than we’ve seen throughout this pandemic,” he said.
The increase in cases is likely due to the back-to-back holidays and related travel, Henry said.
“And maybe a little bit of complacency,” he said. “We encourage everyone to do the right things but we’ve been in this for 11-plus months and people are getting tired of all those things.”
He’s hopeful the numbers will stabilize and start to go down now that the holidays are over. It will take another week or two to see if that happens, he said.
Ramping up vaccinations is largely dependent on an increased supply, he said. The state is bringing on more vaccinators and there’s been a steady stream of volunteers but vaccine deliveries remain uncertain.
The state is notified by the federal government early in the week what its distribution will be, he said, and then it has to decide how to divvy up the doses among hospitals, health departments and CVS and Walgreens, which are doing vaccinations in long-term-care facilities.
Venice Regional Bayfront Health is standing by to hold a clinic in South County if vaccine can be supplied, he said.
One of the features of the appointment system the department wants to change to will be the ability to create a waiting list of people eligible to be vaccinated, Henry said. Then, as vaccine becomes available, the appropriate number of people could be notified that an appointment has been scheduled for them.
That system would eventually allow the department to hold more-local clinics and ensure that residents in the targeted area are the ones given appointments, he said.
The state is also working on a system state Emergency Management Director Jared Moskowitz says will be implemented “in the coming weeks.” It would be optional for the counties, however.
By the numbers
After declining for three days, the number of new COVID-19 cases in the state rose to 16,549 for Thursday, an increase of more than 3,000. More than 150,000 results were reported each day.
At 10.17%, the state positivity rate rose back above 10% after dropping to 8.63% for Wednesday — the first day in two weeks it wasn’t in double digits.
There were 185 deaths reported, including one in the county. Since March 2020, 557 people have died of COVID-19 in Sarasota County.
Sarasota Memorial Hospital had 82 COVID-19 patients Friday, with 19 in the ICU and one death.
Its seven-day positivity rate declined to 7.8% from 10.3% for the previous period.
Venice Regional had 27 patients, down one from Tuesday, but it reported seven deaths for the same period. Eleven employees who had tested positive were self-isolating.
Statewide, 7,531 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 and ICU availability was 16.63%. Sarasota County had 139 patients and 24.35% of its ICU beds available.
The Sarasota County School District reported 27 staff and 118 students in isolation, slightly fewer than on Tuesday. But 59 staff and 851 students were quarantined Friday, increases of 41% and 40%, respectively.
