SARASOTA — With COVID-19 remaining a factor, hurricane preparations are a different this year.
An above-normal 2020 Atlantic hurricane season is expected, according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration forecasters. Between 13 to 19 named storms are predicted; an average hurricane season produces 12 named storms, of which six become hurricanes.
Sarasota County Emergency Manager Ed McCrane was questioned about this hurricane season.
How do Sarasota County residents find their evacuation level?
It’s very important for people to know where their home is located in relation to the hurricane evacuation levels. Hurricanes can bring storm surge, so we have a map that’s available to the public on our disaster planning guide. We have a tool on our website www.scgov.net they can go to the top to ‘I Want To’ then ‘Find my Evacuation Level’ and put in their address and we will let them know where they are located. So they will know if they are in level ABCD or E or not in a level at all.
With COVID-19 still an issue, are there changes at hurricane shelters?
Yes, there will be a lot more space in between people at shelters. We are following the Centers for Disease Control guidelines for congregate shelters. There will be a medical screening, handwashing and a request to wear a mask or face covering. We will ask people to keep the living area disinfected and to sanitize frequently-touched items such as toys, cellphones and other electronics.
What can be done now to prepare for hurricane season?
As we saw with COVID-19, everything disappeared off the store shelves. It might not be the same items, but the same thing happens when we know a hurricane is coming. Why not buy water and your other supplies ahead of time instead of fighting the crowds and being disappointed by the empty shelves? Put together a disaster plan and don’t forget your pets.
Is sheltering in place a good idea this year with the continued threat of COVID-19?
Yes. If your home is not in a low-lying area and you have hurricane shutters and a good roof, sheltering in place is a good option. You can also stay with friends or family. It’s a great time to go visit your relatives up north who are not in the hurricane’s path. Evacuation centers are not hotels. There’s no room service and they will be different with social distancing and other CDC recommendations.
What is needed in disaster planning for pets?
A pet can’t pack a bag or its own food. Anything you pack for yourself like medication or food should be packed for a pet. It also needs a crate, a leash, treats, blanket, vaccination paperwork and any medication.
Can medically need people get help from the county if they apply for registration in advance?
Sarasota County residents with qualifying medical needs are encouraged to apply for registration as a medically-dependent person. ... It can be done online or by mail to: Emergency Services, 6050 Porter Way, Sarasota, 34232.
What happened to the Code Red system? Is there something new to replace it?
It was replaced with AlertSarasota. AlertSarasota is a new county-wide notification system that can rapidly contact residents, commuters and visitors during an emergency. Users may choose to receive alerts by landline, cellphone, text message, email, TDD/TTY, app notification or a combination of methods. You may choose to receive notifications about incidents near your current location and sites your family cares about, such as your home, work and school. ... If you need assistance with registration, call the Sarasota County Contact Center at 941-861-5000, or email contactcenter@scgov.net.
