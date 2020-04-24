VENICE — Venice Regional Bayfront Health confirmed on Friday that a third patient had died from COVID-19.
"We extend our deepest condolences to the family," Marketing Manager Julie Beatty said.
As of Friday afternoon, the hospital had only one COVID-19 patient, she said.
The virus made its presence known in another way Friday when Publix Super Markets acknowledged that an associate in the store in the Venice Village Shoppes, 4173 South Tamiami Trail, tested positive for COVID-19.
The Health Department's "heat" map, showing positive COVID-19 results over the last 14 days, indicates 34 cases in the 34293 ZIP code, which includes this store. That's more than in the Osprey, Nokomis and other two Venice ZIP codes combined — 27.
No other information regarding the person was provided. It's the first Publix associate in the county known to have tested positive.
"Unfortunately, as public health officials have indicated, we expect to see an increase in cases as the virus spreads in our communities," Publix Director of Communications Maria Brous said in an email confirming the test result.
She added that the company is unable to "fully and accurately report cases in real time" because "the testing and reporting of cases by health departments varies widely state-by-state."
According to its website, the company has 1,243 stores in seven states.
Publix made face masks for employees mandatory on Monday. Gloves are optional for employees who don't normally wear them.
The company is providing masks and gloves for employees until its supplies run out. Then they will be required to provide their own.
COVID-19 precautions taken in the stores include heightened disinfection; plexiglass shields at registers, customer service desks and pharmacies; one-way directional aisles; and reminders of appropriate 6-foot spacing, Brous said.
The associate who tested positive will be on paid leave for 14 days to recover from the illness. Associates who have been in close contact with him or her will be notified and directed to quarantine with paid leave for 14 days, she said.
In the county
The Florida Department of Health reported 315 cases of COVID-19 in Sarasota County as of Friday morning, with 32 deaths and a cumulative total of 110 hospitalizations.
Sarasota Memorial Hospital had 33 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of 3 p.m. Friday. The hospital has had 19 patients die and 21 employees test positive.
Eighty people who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 have been discharged, with follow-up by the Department of Health.
The department also reported 53 patients or staff in long-term care facilities in the county have tested positive and 14 have died.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.