SARASOTA — When the number of COVID-19 cases spiked locally and statewide last month, doctors said a rise in hospitalizations would likely follow in two to three weeks.
As predicted, admissions and ICU bed occupancy ballooned, raising concerns that hospitals might be on the verge of a crisis.
Fortunately, the number of cases has been mostly in decline since then — fewer than 100 new cases in Sarasota County for 11 straight days.
The positivity rate sank as low as 2.9% in test results reported Sunday before bouncing back up to 10.6% on Monday, the highest rate in more than two weeks.
Only 78 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county on Tuesday, about half the number of a few weeks ago. ICU bed availability was more than 37%, with 44 beds open.
But — also as predicted — the death toll has risen.
According to the state, 15 more deaths were reported in the county on Tuesday, bringing the total to 162. It was 130 on Friday.
Authorities reported that 75 of the deaths were residents of long-term care facilities in the county.
The state set another record on Tuesday — 276 deaths for a total of 8,553 among Florida residents since the beginning of the pandemic.
Neither Sarasota Memorial Hospital nor Venice Regional Bayfront Health reported a death due to COVID-19 on Tuesday. SMH has had 70 while VRBH has had seven.
SMH had 62 COVID-19 patients on Tuesday, of whom 21 were in the ICU. Its seven-day positivity rate has dropped to 4.3%, it reported.
VRBH had nine COVID-19 patients, with seven employees, including one shared with another facility, quarantining at home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.