VENICE — Gov. Ron DeSantis removed a swath of COVID-19 restrictions by executive order, effectively pushing Florida into Stage 3 of reopening.
“What that’ll mean for the restaurants is there will not be limitations from the state,” he said in St. Petersburg on Friday.
Most other businesses in the state had already had their restrictions lifted, and Florida was one of the more-open states in the country, he said.
He cited the low mortality rate from the disease as a major reason for the move. In all age groups other than people 70 and older it’s less than 0.05% he said, while in the older group it’s 5.4%.
The state should concentrate its resources on its most vulnerable population, he said.
Going to Phase 3 of reopening, effective immediately, means restaurants and bars may operate at full capacity with “limited social distancing protocols,” according to guidelines, unless restricted by a local law.
Localities can’t limit capacity to less than 50%, however, and have to justify to the state allowing occupancy of less than 100%, DeSantis said.
His order recognizes the businesses “have worked as hard as anybody” during the pandemic, he said, and have the right to operate.
He acknowledged there could be a second wave of the coronavirus because “the virus doesn’t go away,” even with a vaccine.
Several states in the Midwest have reported increases in cases of 50% or more compared to two weeks ago, and Canada and several countries in Europe are seeing case numbers rise as well.
With 3,226.8 cases per 100,000 population, Florida is second only to Louisiana in per capita infection rate, according to NPR.
“We’re prepared if we see an increase,” he said.
But the state won’t go back to the moves of March.
“We’re not closing anything going forward.”
Restaurants and bars still have the option of setting their own limits, he added.
Neither Venice nor Sarasota County ever imposed any local restrictions on restaurants or bars.
The City Council adopted a mask ordinance in August and extended it though Oct. 31 on Tuesday but DeSantis effectively rendered it unenforceable Friday by suspending all mask-related fines.
Fining a violator is stated in the ordinance to be the last resort to enforce compliance but it’s the only penalty provided for the civil infraction.
The state’s reopening plan calls for local governments to return to in-person quorum requirements.
Venice has been holding “hybrid” meetings that some board members have attended in person but Joe Neunder has been the only Council member to appear in person at a meeting so far.
DeSantis’ most recent executive order suspending quorum standards expires Nov. 3.
By the numbers
The good news is only seven of the 22 public schools in South County have reported a case of COVID-19 so far.
The bad news is that all but one of them — Venice Middle School — has now had at least two.
There have been seven at Venice High, including the only two cases in staff members in South County. Staff includes both instructional and noninstructional personnel.
Toledo Blade Elementary has reported three cases. No other South County school has had more than two.
Overall, there have been 57 cases in the school district — 45 in students and 12 in staff.
Sarasota County reported 58 new cases Thursday and 57 on Friday, the most in more than two weeks. There was only one new death, though, and the positivity rate was 3.71%, the lowest in five days.
Sarasota Memorial Hospital had 20 COVID-19 patients hospitalized Friday, four of whom were in the ICU. Its seven-day positivity rate was 1.4%.
Venice Regional Bayfront Health had 10 COVID-19 patients Friday and two employees quarantining at home.
