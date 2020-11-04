Virus hospitalizations surge as pandemic shadows US election (copy)

Vehicles line up as a health care workers help check people in as they are being tested at the COVID-19 drive-thru testing center at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. on Wednesday.

 David Santiago

VENICE — Early voting set records around the country, and so did the number of COVID-19 cases in a week in 21 states as of Monday, as well as for the country as a whole.

Nearly 100,000 new cases nationwide were reported Friday.

Five states — Alaska, Montana, North Dakota, Oklahoma and South Dakota — set records for the number of deaths, USA Today reported Tuesday.

Hotspots North and South Dakota continue to report escalating numbers of cases — 1,457 and 1,309 per million population through Monday night, according to COVIDExitStrategy.org.

Florida had 195 cases per million, it reported — far fewer but still putting the state in the “uncontrolled spread” category.

Florida has reported more than 4,000 new cases on five of the last seven days, with a spike of 6,526 cases on Oct. 31. The rolling seven-day average for cases has been trending upward since the beginning of October.

The infection rate has been higher than 5% on seven of the last eight days and was 4.87% on the eighth day. It was over 6% three times.


The hospitalization rate began trending up slightly in mid-October. Forty-six new deaths were reported Tuesday.

Sarasota County reported 155 new cases Tuesday, two days after 154 new cases were reported.

Fifty-three people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in the county but ICU bed availability was 43.5% No deaths were reported.

Sarasota Memorial Hospital had 32 COVID-19 patients Tuesday, with eight of them in the ICU. Its seven-day positivity rate is up to 4.2%, from 3.2% for the week ending Oct. 30.

Venice Regional Bayfront Health had nine COVID-19 patients Tuesday and one employee quarantined at home.

As of Tuesday the Sarasota County School District had six staff and 23 students isolated with COVID-19 and 45 staff and 516 students quarantined due to exposure to a diagnosed case.

In the last 48 hours eight people were directed to isolate and 92 were quarantined.

