VENICE — Early voting set records around the country, and so did the number of COVID-19 cases in a week in 21 states as of Monday, as well as for the country as a whole.
Nearly 100,000 new cases nationwide were reported Friday.
Five states — Alaska, Montana, North Dakota, Oklahoma and South Dakota — set records for the number of deaths, USA Today reported Tuesday.
Hotspots North and South Dakota continue to report escalating numbers of cases — 1,457 and 1,309 per million population through Monday night, according to COVIDExitStrategy.org.
Florida had 195 cases per million, it reported — far fewer but still putting the state in the “uncontrolled spread” category.
Florida has reported more than 4,000 new cases on five of the last seven days, with a spike of 6,526 cases on Oct. 31. The rolling seven-day average for cases has been trending upward since the beginning of October.
The infection rate has been higher than 5% on seven of the last eight days and was 4.87% on the eighth day. It was over 6% three times.
The hospitalization rate began trending up slightly in mid-October. Forty-six new deaths were reported Tuesday.
Sarasota County reported 155 new cases Tuesday, two days after 154 new cases were reported.
Fifty-three people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in the county but ICU bed availability was 43.5% No deaths were reported.
Sarasota Memorial Hospital had 32 COVID-19 patients Tuesday, with eight of them in the ICU. Its seven-day positivity rate is up to 4.2%, from 3.2% for the week ending Oct. 30.
Venice Regional Bayfront Health had nine COVID-19 patients Tuesday and one employee quarantined at home.
As of Tuesday the Sarasota County School District had six staff and 23 students isolated with COVID-19 and 45 staff and 516 students quarantined due to exposure to a diagnosed case.
In the last 48 hours eight people were directed to isolate and 92 were quarantined.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.