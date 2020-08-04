Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, left, speaks during a news conference along with Dr. Joshua Lenchus, right, chief medical officer of Broward Health Medical Center on Monday at the Broward Health Corporate Office in Fort Lauderdale. The number of patients in Florida hospitals for COVID-19 was relatively stable and down from highs above 9,500 nearly two weeks ago. “We are encouraged by some of the trends we are seeing,” DeSantis said.