SARASOTA — The COVID-19 numbers locally and in the state have largely, with one exception, taken a turn for the better.
Now health officials wait to see if the statistics keep trending downward, level off or rise again.
The state reported 5,417 new cases in Florida residents Tuesday, the second fewest in about a month, after the 4,856 cases reported Monday.
It was also the fewest tests reported in more than two weeks, with the positivity rate ticking back up to 10.88% after two days below 10%.
Many state testing facilities were closed as Tropical Storm Isaias approached at the end of last week, which could account for the dip in the number of test results.
There was another spike in the number of deaths reported, however — 245 — after two days below 100.
There were seven deaths reported in Sarasota County, which had only 48 new cases reported — the fewest since July 5 — on the fewest tests reported in more than two weeks. The positivity rate was 6.1%, within the range of the last two weeks.
Neither Sarasota Memorial Hospital nor Venice Regional Bayfront Health reported a death.
SMH’s COVID-19 census was down to 78 patients Tuesday, with 23 of them in the ICU. It reported a seven-day positivity rate of 6.7%.
Venice Regional had 10 COVID-19 patients on Tuesday, and nine infected employees who were quarantining at home.
ICU bed occupancy in the county has dropped by about one-third, to 101 COVID and non-COVID patients Tuesday, with nearly 27% of the county’s ICU beds available. Doctors Hospital had no ICU beds open, however.
Regionally, though, the inventory was still under a strain, with only two ICU beds each available at Blake Medical Center and Manatee Memorial Hospital in Manatee County and no ICU beds available at Fawcett Memorial Hospital in Charlotte County.
Manatee County had ICU bed availability of only 11.76%, while Charlotte County hospitals reported 16.33%.
Over the last two weeks 183 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Venice-area ZIP codes, including 70 in ZIP code 34293. More than one-third of the cases reported in the area have been in that ZIP code.
