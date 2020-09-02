SARASOTA — All the key numbers for COVID-19 — cases, hospitalizations, positivity rate and deaths — were trending downward here and statewide.
Then on Tuesday the state reported a backlog of thousands of cases was dumped by Quest Diagnostics, whose contract was immediately terminated.
As a result, the state reported 7,569 new cases Tuesday, the most in more than two weeks and more than in the previous three days combined. It took the state’s positivity rate up to 6.81%.
The number of new cases excluding the data dump from Quest was 3,773, according to state data.
But the state also reported 187 deaths, nearly triple the 68 deaths reported on Monday.
The county reported 37 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, after reporting just 19 on Monday, the fewest since Aug. 23. But 15 of those cases were attributable to Quest, according to the state, so the real number of new cases was 22.
The county also reported two new deaths.
Only 46 people were hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of the illness Tuesday afternoon, about a quarter of the number when the outbreak was at its peak.
At 2.46%, the positivity rate in the county was actually the lowest in five days and it marked the 13th straight day it was under 4%.
The World Health Organization benchmark for reopening is 14 consecutive days at 5% or lower.
The number of tests conducted daily is also down but Health Officer Chuck Henry says that’s because fewer people are seeking to get tested a result of the decrease in the transmission of the virus.
Time will tell whether reopening the county’s public schools on Monday will change that locally.
Health care experts say it takes about two weeks after a potential spreading event occurs for it to be reflected in the number of positive cases.
If they go up, a rise in hospitalizations may occur about two weeks later, with an increase in deaths two weeks or so after that.
For now, though, things are looking much better than they were a couple of months ago.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Tuesday he will lift the state’s ban on visiting nursing homes that began in mid-March over fears of spreading COVID-19, according to the Associated Press.
“Part of having a healthy society is understanding that human beings seek affection,” DeSantis said. “Many of the folks understand that they have loved ones who are in the last stage of their life. They’re not demanding a medical miracle. They’re not having unrealistic expectations.”
He was emotional as he spoke, the AP stated. .
“They just would like to be able to say goodbye or to hug somebody, so ... It was, you know ... I think it’s difficult to think that some of our actions may have precipitated,” the governor said, his final word barely audible as he invited another speaker to take over.
DeSantis said he would lift the ban on visitations in an executive order, following recommendations from a nursing home task force.
By the numbers
Sarasota Memorial Hospital had 29 COVID-19 patients hospitalized on Tuesday, with just three of them in the ICU. Its seven-day positivity rate was 2.6%, down from double digits at the peak of the surge.
Venice Regional Bayfront Health was an outlier, with an increase in COVID-19 patients from six on Friday to 13 on Tuesday. It also reported one additional death.
