SARASOTA — As the clock ticks down toward the opening of county schools Monday, the numbers related to COVID-19 look better than they have in quite a while.
Sarasota County reported only 32 new cases Tuesday, making nine days out of the last 11 in which there were fewer than 50 new cases.
One of the two days that were higher saw 52 cases.
Only 13 cases were reported on Monday.
There were six more deaths reported on Tuesday, however, bringing the county’s total to 187.
The positivity rate in testing has been under the 5% target for eight straight days and only 69 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in the county on Tuesday.
Just under 41% of the ICU beds in the county were available.
Sarasota Memorial Hospital had 16 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 48 total on Monday. Its seven-day positivity rate was down to 3%, though it did report one additional death.
Venice Regional Bayfront Health had just three COVID-19 patients on Tuesday, and three employees, including one shared with another facility, quarantining at home.
About 7% — 514 cases — of the 6,982 cases reported in the county have been in people under the age of 18. The test positivity rate in that age range is 10%.
Some school districts in other parts of the state that have already resumed classes have reported clusters of cases.
A circuit court judge ruled Monday that the state doesn’t have the authority to order districts to hold in-person classes but that order is on hold pending an appeal.
Statewide fewer than 3,000 new cases have been reported on each of the last two days, though the number of test results was the lowest in a week.
It’s the best two-day stretch since June, however.
The positivity rate has been in single digits for at least two weeks and the 4,543 hospitalizations on Tuesday are less than half the peak of a month ago.
