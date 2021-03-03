NOKOMIS — Between hospital jobs, medical school and practicing urology in Venice for decades, Dr. Bob Ross has been dealing with sick people for more than 60 years.
But he’d never seen anyone sicker than he was when he was admitted to Doctors Hospital of Sarasota with COVID-19 in November.
“I would not wish the depth of my disease on my worst enemy,” he said.
When he first started feeling sick, he thought it was just the flu. But he got tested and found out he was infected with coronavirus.
He quarantined at home, as did his wife of 58 years, Toni, when she was diagnosed a few days later.
He was doing OK until Nov. 20.
“This thing just leveled me,” he said.
He couldn’t think, move or walk.
Daughter Karen Karsch helped him down the stairs and took him to Sarasota Memorial Hospital, where he was examined and given fluids and two options: be admitted overnight, with a decision to be made in the morning about what more to do — or go home.
“When you give someone that choice, they’re going to want to go home,” he said.
He was able to walk out of the hospital but the next day he was admitted to Doctors Hospital, where he’d stay for a month.
Mystery
The couple has no idea how they got infected.
They’d rarely ventured out since the first case was diagnosed in the county in late February and the seriousness of the illness became apparent.
Karsch did their grocery shopping, and they were diligent about wearing masks and washing their hands.
They were in good shape. Both in their 80s and married for 58 years, they had been hiking in North Carolina just a few weeks before, including a climb up one of the Bald Mountains.
Toni Ross would be sick with COVID-19 for about two and a half weeks, recovering at home.
Bob was so sick that his infectious-disease specialist, Dr. Ahmed O. Farooq, said his options were either to fight for his life or enter hospice.
“The hospice didn’t seem like such a bad deal to me,” he said.
He had already declared at admission that he would decline to be put on a ventilator or to be resuscitated.
Two things changed his thinking.
One was nine members of his family waving signs on the top of the hospital’s parking garage, visible from his room, telling him on Thanksgiving Day that they loved him and calling him the “No. 1 Grandpa.”
The other was overhearing Toni on the phone saying, “I don’t want to live alone.”
“So, I said I’ve go to fight this thing,” he said. “I’m here today because of my family and because of that crew at Doctors Hospital.”
Farooq promised his family that Ross would be home before Christmas.
Treatment
His first few days were spent in isolation.
“They were the bottom four days of my entire life,” he said.
His only communication with his family was by phone.
They couldn’t even Facetime, Karsch said, because he’s the only person in the family with an Android phone. Farooq lent him his iPhone for a few chats.
When he was moved to the ICU, his family could stand outside his room and see him though a window, and one day he was brought over to the door so they could touch him briefly.
He was given remdesivir, antibiotics and dexamethasone but was outside the window to receive convalescent plasma.
He said he knew he was turning the corner when his oxygen saturation levels stayed in the 90s and he could walk 20 feet or so with a walker.
As that Christmas deadline neared, there was talk of a 30-day stay in a rehab facility to continue his recovery.
If he went, however, he’d spend the time back in isolation, as a COVID-19 precaution.
“I had had enough isolation,” he said. “We decided to skip that step and come home — and I’m glad I did.”
The earlier period of isolation had taken a toll on everyone, Toni Ross said.
“The isolation did a job on him mentally,” she said. “Families should be allowed to get in there.”
The Ross family is a very close group and “it had been a long time that I hadn’t seen my dad,” Karsch said.
The isolation also triggered his atrial fibrillation but it’s under control again, she said.
Farooq vetoed any thought of rehab. But that meant Ross was going home, which made Toni Ross “happy and scared.”
Family
Toni Ross is a nurse but she’d never taken care of someone recovering from COVID-19. She’s had a lot of help from family and, Karsch said, is “tough as nails.”
Help has also come from some of Bob Ross’ caregivers at Doctors Hospital.
ICU nurse Rachael Herc, who went there on her day off to wheel him out at discharge on Christmas Eve, has visited the family a number of times, teaching them how to care for him and organizing his medications.
She’s become like a member of the family, they all said.
A much earlier decision not to demolish the neighboring house they originally lived in turned out to be a blessing. Long ago converted to a guest house, the one-story structure was more suitable to Ross’ return than their two-story family home.
Their son, a contractor in Tampa, did all the work to make it accessible. Ross only recently made the move back to the main house.
In keeping with Farooq’s promise, they were able to enjoy a family Christmas at home, though everyone had to be tested first.
Now and later
Ross estimates he’s about 35%-40% back to normal. With lung damage from COVID-19, he knows he may not get back to 100%.
He’s on oxygen much of the time, though he can disconnect periodically as long as his level stays up.
He checks it with an oximeter they’ve named “Linus” because it’s his “security blanket,” Karsch said.
A physical therapist visits twice a week, and Ross has a sheet of exercises to do on the other days. There are regular walks, though not as long as they used to be, and he needs to stop for a breather.
Toni Ross follows him with a wheelchair so he can sit for a minute.
He’s still taking a lot of medication. Both of them plan to get vaccinated, when their doctors OK it.
Ross has asked his doctors what his prognosis is and they’ve given him two responses, he said: “Everybody’s different” and “We don’t know.”
That’s reasonable, he said, since COVID-19 is still such a new illness.
He invites people skeptical about it to “take a look at me. Listen to me. Take a look at my history.”
There’s no self-pity in that comment, though.
He and Toni love each other more than ever, he said, and more important than getting back to 100% is that “I am back with my family.”
“I don’t know anybody who’s had a better life than me,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.