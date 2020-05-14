VENICE — The Florida Department of Health-Sarasota County will conduct COVID-19 drive-thru testing from 8 a.m. to noon Thursday, May 21, at the Venice Community Center, 326 S. Nokomis Ave., on the island of Venice.
Testing is for anyone currently experiencing symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell) or who works in a health care setting.
Testing is by appointment only. No one without an appointment will be tested.
For those wanting to make an appointment, they should call 941-861-2883 between from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday to be screened using current CDC testing criteria and receive an appointment if they meet the criteria.
According to a news release, those being tested should enter the community center property from South Nokomis Avenue and follow the signs. Wear a face covering, if you have one; stay in your vehicle; and be prepared to show your driver license.
Bicyclists and pedestrians will be accommodated if they have an appointment. They should maintain social distancing.
DOH-Sarasota medical staff will oversee and assist each patient with throat swabbing. Drivers will then proceed to the testing site exit on South Nassau Street.
DOH-Sarasota staff will contact those undergoing test with results in four-five days.
