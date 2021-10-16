COVID-19 was the leading cause of death in the U.S. in late 2020 and early 2021 but vaccinations had helped knock it down to No. 7 by July.
The delta variant emerged then, when vaccination rates were down and other precautions had been relaxed.
The more infectious and more deadly variant raised the virus back to the No. 2 cause of death in September and the leading cause of death of people ages 35-54, according to a study by the Peterson-KFF Health System Tracker.
For the month, COVID-19 killed an average of 1,899 people a day, the study calculated — nearly as many people as accidents, stroke, chronic lower respiratory disease, Alzheimer’s disease and diabetes combined.
It also caused more deaths than cancer and trailed only heart disease in mortality.
Vaccine efficacy would have reduced deaths among the unvaccinated by 91%, the authors state, saving about 90,000 lives.
Sarasota Memorial Hospital reported only five COVID deaths this week but one was a milestone — its 500th since the beginning of the pandemic.
It had 54 COVID-19 patients Friday, with 31 of them virus-free but not yet able to be discharged. The ICU census was 31 patients, 16 of whom remained in the unit due to complications.
The hospital’s seven-day positivity rate was 2.2%, compared to 2.1% for the previous week.
Unvaccinated people accounted for 84% of the COVID-19 patients Friday, and on Wednesday were 90% of the infected ICU patients and 89% of those on ventilators.
Venice Regional Bayfront Health had three COVID-19 patients Friday and has had only one death this month, at the beginning of October.
On Friday, the Sarasota County School District had one staff member and 111 students in isolation and seven staff members and 231 students quarantined.
The isolation numbers have been declining all month but the number of people in quarantine has been pretty stable.
For the week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website shows a total of 17,297 new COVID cases in the state.
If confirmed by the Weekly Situation Report when it’s released that would be a decrease of about 8,500 cases from the previous week — about one-third.
The Department of Health and Human Services reported Friday that 3,257 people in the state were hospitalized with COVID-19. The ICU census was 887 patients.
