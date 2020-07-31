The emergency management departments of region counties have been stretched to the limit since mid-March dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.
And then they had to deal with Hurricane Isaias’ development this week.
“I think what the general public doesn’t know is the amount of attrition and – I don’t want to say – exhaustion our staff has dealt with,” said Jeff Tambasco, DeSoto County’s director of emergency management. “They’ve been working with the county and statewide almost seven days a week. Now we’re getting a storm on top of that and you’re taking a staff that has already been taxed and reallocating them to something that’s going to be even more taxing.”
The coronavirus has cause one major wrinkle in every county’s plans — emergency shelters are reduced to 50% of the standard capacity due to the need for social distancing and proper sanitation.
“Our 11 evacuation centers that we can open up simultaneously can hold about 30,000 people,” said Ed McCrane, Sarasota County’s emergency management director. “This cuts that down to about 15,000. … We have to require everyone to wear a mask inside the building. Increase sanitation. Every school district has assigned more janitorial and custodial staff to each campus. We’re going to need the public’s cooperation. Because of diminished capacity, they need to try to use a shelter as a last resort.”
Hurricane Isaias was causing flooding in the Bahamas on Friday. Its track has it starting to affect South Florida late Friday or early Saturday. It is expected to stay in the Atlantic, coming closest to Indian River County. It was forecast to be a category I or category II storm.
The hurricane season is entering its peak period and Fuller said his personnel are feeling the burn.
If a storm does strike, his operation center will be observing social distancing, which means only 75 of the usual 150 employees will be allowed in the building at any one time, with others working remotely.
Charlotte County Emergency Management Director Patrick Fuller realized preparing the public for the 2020 hurricane season was going to be a different proposition for his crew.
Fuller said he suspects that exhaustion his staff has been experiencing from both the pandemic and the annual storm threat is shared by the public.
“It’s a long road and it hasn’t been easy for everyone and obviously fatigue is setting in throughout the community and throughout the country,” he said. “We just hope everybody is still in that preparedness mindset and are preparing their families in case there is tropical weather this year.”
McCrane said Sarasota County learned a number of lessons from Hurricane Irma in 2017 when the county was inundated by people fleeing other counties. Before Irma, most storms usually meant 3,000-4,000 people with about 150 pets seeking shelter at less than a half-dozen evacuation shelters. Irma brought 20,000 people — many from Charlotte, Lee and Collier Counties — as well as 3,000 pets to 13 shelters.
Since Irma, McCrane has been able to identify a part of the problem.
“A lot of people sought shelter that didn’t need to,” he said. “They didn’t live in an evacuation level, they didn’t live in a mobile home or RV or boat. They lived in a home that was built under Florida’s building codes and they even had hurricane shutters. They just didn’t put them up and went straight to the evacuation center.
“So our education over the last couple of years since Irma has been to check out your house and stay in your home,” McCrane added.
Fuller agreed.
“The shelters can never be a first option. They’re not the most pleasant places to be in a good year, let alone a year when there’s a pandemic,” he said. “The shelters need to be looked at as a lifeboat, not the Love Boat. It’s just a way to get out of the winds and away from the water. It’s not a place to be if you have any other options.”
