VENICE — A longtime nurse at Venice Regional Bayfront Health is one of the latest local victims of COVID-19.
The hospital confirmed the death Wednesday.
“The hospital family is tremendously saddened by the passing of one of our associates,” Director of Marketing Julie Beatty said via email. “This person will be dearly missed by coworkers here in the hospital and by loved ones in their family and community. Our hearts go out to the family and friends of this wonderful person and we pray for them during this tremendously difficult time.”
There have been 465 deaths due to COVID-19 in the county since the first case was diagnosed in March. Eleven were reported Friday among 108 statewide, taking the death toll to 20,690.
Vaccine coming
The Pfizer vaccine began arriving in the state Monday, with about 180,000 doses being divided among five “pilot” hospitals to immunize front-line workers; long-term-care facilities, where CVS and Walgreens will vaccinate residents and staff; and a supply for “strike teams” to supplement the efforts of CVS and Walgreens.
Additional shipments of the vaccine had been expected over the next two weeks, then were put on hold due to production issues at Pfizer, according to Gov. Ron DeSantis.
The company responded to reports of delays by saying that it has vaccine in stock and is waiting for instructions on where to deliver it.
A shipment is back on track for next week, DeSantis said, though probably not the 200,000 doses anticipated.
The approval of the Moderna vaccine will bring 370,000 doses to the state next week and 162,000 doses the following week, he said. An advisory panel recommended its approval for emergency use and the Food and Drug Administration was expected to issue it Friday.
These doses will also go to long-term-care facilities and to an expanded group of hospitals that includes Sarasota Memorial Hospital, Doctors Hospital of Sarasota and Englewood Community Hospital but not Venice Regional Bayfront Health.
SMH isn’t sure when its shipment will arrive or how many doses it will contain, but it’s ready to start vaccinating staff who have contact with patients the day after it’s received, Chief Medical Officer Jim Fiorica said Friday.
That includes both medical and environmental employees who work in the ER and the ICU and on the COVID-19 floors, he said.
The response to the prospect of getting vaccinated has been universally positive, Fiorica said. The state is undergoing the third surge of the virus and everyone is exhausted.
“We need something to say this is the beginning of a resolution of this pandemic,” he said.
By the numbers
Although Sarasota County has reported more than 100 new COVID-19 cases for 11 days in a row, its rate of 34.5 new cases per 100,000 population ranks it 56th out of the state’s 67 counties, according to CovidActNow.org.
The transmission rate is 0.97, which means each infected person is infecting slightly less than one other person — a benchmark for getting the virus under control.
Fiorica credited the hospital’s ICU bed availability to improved treatment options that are shortening the duration and severity of infections and the fact it’s younger people who have been getting sick — and they’re better able to fight off the disease.
The hospital had 78 COVID-19 patients Friday, with just 14 in the ICU.
“We’re looking fine in the ICU,” he said, noting SMH has the capability of adding a couple dozen more ICU beds if needed.
Venice Regional had 27 COVID-19 patients Friday and eight staff self-isolating.
The Sarasota County School District reported 20 staff and 54 students isolating Friday after a positive test and 54 staff and 623 students directed to quarantine.
In the prior 48 hours, 12 people were directed to isolate and 167 to quarantine.
Since the COVID-19 reached Sarasota County in March, 465 people have died of it in the county.
