COVID doctor: 'Almost all of this is preventable'

SARASOTA — Six weeks or so ago, critical-care pulmonologist Dr. Joseph Seaman said, it looked as though dealing with COVID-19 patients at Sarasota Memorial Hospital would be "smooth sailing."
"We went down to three patients in the hospital, none in the ICU, and I thought, 'That's it,'" the respiratory system specialist said in a video interview Tuesday.
But then "literally overnight our numbers were doubling," he said, until a record 201 people with the illness were hospitalized Tuesday.
The volume of patients isn't the only difference compared to last year, he said.
The Delta variant that is the dominant strain now is much more transmissible, he said, and it's infecting people who hadn't contracted the illness previously.
They may think they're safe from it.
"Just because you dodged a bullet last year, so to speak, doesn't mean you're going to continue to get by without getting sick," Seaman said.
The age profile of Sarasota Memorial's patients is about 10 years younger than last year, he said, with a disproportionate number of patients in their 40s, 50s and 60s, including more people who were generally healthy before getting infected.
Older patients still account for most of the fatalities, Seaman said. But not always.
"There are younger people that we would not have expected that they would succumb to this dying of it," he said. "It's like their body just catches on fire and it just spreads throughout their body and gets them to a point where they're not going to survive this."
The hospital hasn't seen a lot of patients in their 20s and 30s, he said, but the ones that have come in have been sicker than the people hospitalized in that age group last year, with a greater need for oxygen and more airway disease.
He acknowledged the mental strain the surge has placed on Sarasota Memorial's staff.
"When I walk the unit and I see people suffering from this, people dying from this, it's incredibly frustrating because you know that this is preventable," he said.
While the vaccines are safe and highly effective at preventing serious illness, hospitalization and death, "once a person gets sick and they have to come to the hospital, there's no amazing therapy available," he said.
Dexamethasone reduces inflammation in the lungs, which is the biggest problem, he said, causing shortness of breath, low oxygen saturation and the need for breathing support.
Remdesivir is still in use, but it has to be administered within a limited window after infection and helps people with moderate respiratory problems.
Scientific testing has show that vitamins C and D, ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine are of no use, he said.
Vaccination is key for the health of the person being vaccinated and the community, Seaman said.
"You not getting sick means you're not passing it on to other people," he said.
But the vast majority of the hospital's patients are unvaccinated.
He said he's had "numerous" people express regret at not getting vaccinated, and has heard from family members of patients who wondered if they should have pushed them harder to get the shots.
"My perspective is that almost all of this is preventable," he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.