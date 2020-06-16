SARASOTA — Though the number of COVID-19 cases in the county has gone up, it’s an uptick while the state is setting records for new cases.
The Sarasota County Department of Health reported 789 cases as of Tuesday morning, with 14 new ones since Monday.
New cases have been in the double digits for the last five days, though the county’s rate of positive tests is still at 2.8%.
But even an uptick is serious for the people who are infected, especially the four patients in Sarasota Memorial Hospital’s COVID-19 ICU.
A couple of weeks ago it was empty, Dr. Kurt Voelker said via Zoom on Tuesday.
Now those four patients are so ill they’re on ventilators.
SMH had a total of 18 COVID-19 patients hospitalized Tuesday, while Venice Regional Bayfront Health had one, and two “persons under investigation” for testing.
Voelker said that the low numbers of new cases that had been reported may have led some people to think the illness was gone and relax their precautions.
It’s still important to socially distance, wash your hands frequently and wear a mask, he said.
That could also be the reason that plasma donations from people diagnosed with COVID-19 are down, said Scott Bush, CEO of SunCoast Blood Centers. So-called “convalescent plasma” has become the “go to” medicine for patients, Voelker said, and it’s in short supply right when demand has increased.
The blood center has only seven units currently, Bush said, and can only transfuse to two blood types.
This is the first time there’s been a problem with the plasma supply, Voelker said.
“Right now it’s a struggle,” Bush said.
The use of plasma is still being investigated, said Voelker, head of clinical trials at SMH. But in his experience it helps, he said.
Patients will have a high fever and a racing heart, “we give them the plasma and it calms things down ... in just a few hours,” he said.
The four patients in ICU also received dexamethasone Tuesday after a British study showed it cut mortality in patients on a ventilator by one-third, Voelker said.
It also reduced mortality in patients on oxygen by one-fifth but didn’t seem to help other patients, he said.
The drug is a well-known steroid but doctors had been reluctant to administer steroids out of concern they might have a negative effect, Voelker said
“This study shows that it’s actually saving lives,” he said.
The blood center offers a free antibody test to anyone who had exhibited COVID-19 symptoms and has been working with SMH to contact people who had been diagnosed with it.
Plasma from one person can treat up to four people and it can be donated every 28 days, Bush said. Also, it can be stored for up to a year, so people can continue donating as long as they have antibodies.
“We’re going to need this into the foreseeable future,” he said.
For more information about donating plasma, call the blood center hotline at 941-993-8119 or email covid19@suncoastblood.com.
