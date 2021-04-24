VENICE — Two weeks ago, when state Health Officer Chuck Henry briefed the County Commission on COVID-19, he said the case rate and positivity rate had gone up but he believed that “things are slowing down.”
They didn’t.
The case rate per 100,000 population (350 cases vs. 296), the 14-day testing positivity rate (6.03% vs. 5.6%) and the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 (74 vs. 49) were all higher compared to two weeks earlier, he told the Commission on Wednesday.
The county had also seen 15 more deaths from the virus, he said.
Henry said that the elongated spring break likely is a factor in the higher numbers, which he said seem to be plateauing.
There’s some evidence of that, with decreases in county and hospital statistics as the week progressed.
But another 70,000 people need to get vaccinated to hit the 300,000-person target he thinks will lead to a real downturn, Henry said.
About 51% of the county’s population has been vaccinated so far, he said. Among people eligible to be vaccinated — those 16 and older — it’s 58%.
Those numbers are skewed by the 86% vaccination rate among the 65-and-older population, however.
The vaccines appear to be effective against the virus variants that have emerged, he said.
The state has had more than 6,000 of the reported national variant cases so far, he said, though there have been only 55 in the county involving just three of the half dozen variants present in Florida.
The total is likely higher, though, because the state is doing very little genomic sequencing to identify the strain of the virus people are getting infected with, Henry said.
“I’m hoping by July, if we reach that 300,000 vaccinated number, that our positivity rates and our case rates will drop low enough that we will enter that area we call low transmission and we can relax a bit,” he said.
“I think we’re going to beat it, but relaxing now may prolong how long it takes us to get to end game.”
Volunteers lauded
Henry begins every update by thanking the more than 200 volunteers who make the clinics run, and made a special point of doing so Wednesday, during National Volunteer Week.
He also shared the reaction of longtime Venice surgeon Sidney Holec to being thanked:
”I acknowledge and appreciate your thank you but at the end of the day, it has been the highest privilege to serve our fellow women and men by volunteering to vaccinate in this crisis,” he wrote.
By the numbers
The state reported 4,919 cases of COVID-19 Friday, with a 5.95% positivity rate and 62 deaths.
It was the first weekday with fewer than 5,000 new cases since March 30. Case totals on the weekend are usually lower because fewer people get tested.
It was also the first time since March 25 that the positivity rate dipped below 6%.
Sarasota County reported 63 new cases and a 5.36% positivity rate, with no deaths.
It had been at least two weeks since the county had fewer than 100 cases on a weekday. The positivity rate was below 6% for the third straight day after exceeding that level for seven out of the previous 11 days.
Sarasota Memorial Hospital had 42 COVID-19 patients Friday, with nine in the ICU. Its seven-day positivity rate was 3.6%, the same as in the previous period.
Venice Regional Bayfront Health had five COVID-19 patients.
The hospitals reported no deaths.
Statewide, 3,353 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 56 of them in Sarasota County.
The numbers for the Sarasota County School District moved in the opposite direction.
It reported 12 staff and 104 students in isolation Friday, an increase of three staff and 22 students from Wednesday.
In addition, 22 staff and 802 students were quarantined compared to 505 students quarantined on Wednesday.
In the prior 48 hours, 24 people had been directed to isolate and 76 to quarantine.
